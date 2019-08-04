Benintendi in groove after slump

Boston Red Sox's Andrew Benintendi stands in the dugout before a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays in Boston, Monday, July 15, 2019.

Boston Red Sox left fielder Andrew Benintendi was 10 for 56 going into a series against the Tampa Bay Rays on July 22-24.

Since then, he's been a tough out.

His recent success can be attributed to a tweak he made in his swing a little over a week ago.

"Getting rid of the leg kick and making a small step to the pitcher," Benintendi told Bill Koch of the Providence Journal. "I feel like that gives me ... more time to see the ball and adjust to pitches."

Before going 1 for 4 in Boston's 4-2 loss to the New York Yankees on Friday, Benintendi's previous 10 games were dominant. He had 21 hits in that 10-game span -- including a career-high three doubles in Thursday's 9-4 loss to the Rays -- to go along with 11 extra-base hits and 12 RBI. On Saturday, he went 2 for 4 with a home run in the Red Sox's 9-2 loss to the Yankees in the first game of a doubleheader.

Benintendi is treating right-handers and left-handers with equal scorn. Before Friday's game against the Yankees, he was up to a career-high .295 against lefties, after he hit .247 last season. He had 16 walks and 26 strikeouts against left-handers this season before Friday's game, compared to 28 walks and 78 strikeouts against right-handers.

"He's hitting balls up the middle, off the wall, lefties, righties," Red Sox Manager Alex Cora said. "He's in a good place. He looks very hitter-ish now as opposed to early in the season."

On the move

Three major-league relief pitchers with Arkansas ties found themselves with new teams before July ended as two of them were traded, while a third signed as a free agent.

Hunter Wood (Rogers Heritage) was traded by the Tampa Bay Rays on July 28 with Christian Arroyo to the Cleveland Indians in exchange for Ruben Cardenas and international signing money.

Wood, 25, had been a reliable arm out of the bullpen -- plus two games as an opener -- for the Rays, posting a 2.48 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with 24 strikeouts and 7 walks over 29 innings. He was assigned to Class AAA Columbus, where he gave up a solo home run and struck out three in 11/3 innings Thursday in an 8-5 loss to the Louisville Bats (AAA Reds), but he was recalled to the Indians on Friday.

The Rays weren't done there, sending opener Ryne Stanek (Arkansas Razorbacks) and outfield prospect Jesus Sanchez to the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

Stanek, 28, has made 41 appearances this season, including 27 as an opener. He's posted an 0-2 record with a 3.40 ERA, allowing 24 runs (21 earned) on 44 hits with 20 walks and 61 strikeouts in 552/3 innings.

Stanek is on the injured list with right hip soreness. Marlins president of baseball operations Michael Hill told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel on Wednesday that Stanek is slated to start a rehab assignment with High-A Jupiter and will make a couple of appearances before joining the Marlins.

Blake Parker (Arkansas Razorbacks/Fayetteville), who was designated for assignment by the Minnesota Twins on July 24, opted for free agency and was signed by the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday.

Parker, 34, has a 1-2 record and 3.89 ERA with 10 saves this season playing for the Twins and Phillies. Parker made his Philadelphia debut Thursday, allowing 2 hits with 2 strikeouts in 1 inning of work against the San Francisco Giants. He went two scoreless innings Friday against the Chicago White Sox and had four strikeouts.

Bouncing around

It's been an interesting last few days for first baseman Zach George (Arkansas State/Paragould).

George was released by the Chicago White Sox organization July 22 after batting .213 with 3 home runs and 19 RBI in 48 games for the High-A Winston-Salem Dash. He signed with the Kansas City T-Bones of the independent American Association on Wednesday, only to have his contract purchased by the Kansas City Royals on Thursday.

The Royals then assigned George to Class AA Northwest Arkansas, where he'll join former ASU teammate and White Hall native Tyler Zuber. George made his Naturals debut Friday, going 0 for 3 as Northwest Arkansas lost 3-0 to the Tulsa Drillers (AA Dodgers).

Bell rung

Shortstop Matt Reynolds (Arkansas Razorbacks) was placed on the seven-day injured list Friday after being hit in the helmet with a pitch in the first inning of the Fresno Grizzlies' 15-7 loss to the Round Rock Express (AAA Astros) on Thursday.

Grizzlies media relations manager Paul Braverman would not specify the exact injury Reynolds suffered, saying only that it was "related to the pitch that hit him." Braverman went on to say the team is not sure of the severity of the injury, but noted Reynolds is eligible to return Aug. 9.

Grizzlies radio broadcaster Doug Greenwald said he spoke to Reynolds on Friday.

"He seemed fine and in good spirits, as it could have been a lot worse," said Greenwald, adding he also didn't know a timetable for Reynolds' return.

Reynolds is batting .290 with 12 home runs and 46 RBI in 97 games for the Grizzlies (AAA Nationals) through Thursday.

