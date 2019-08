The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

• 313 W. Second St., residential, David Parker, 3 a.m. July 22, 2019, property valued at $2,800.

• 219 W. Capitol Ave., commercial, Joe Hadley, 5:20 p.m. July 24, 2019, property valued at $1,055.

72202

• 417 E. 10th St., residential, Richard Butler, 8 p.m. July 21, 2019, property valued at $700.

• 410 E. Ninth St., residential, Crystal Holsted, 11:30 a.m. July 24, 2019, property valued at $2,230.

• 1501 S. Main St., commercial, Este Frazier, 2:17 a.m. July 29, 2019, property valued at $200.

• 2215 S. Park St., residential, James Hall, 7:30 a.m. July 29, 2019, property valued at $2,066.

72204

• 3909 Gilman St., residential, Orin Tolbert, 5 p.m. July 16, 2019, property valued at $6,250.

• 2321 Brown St., residential, Frank Mackenzie, 8:03 p.m. July 25, 2019, property value unknown.

• 5200 W. 28th St., residential, Telisha Crumpteon, 10:35 a.m. July 27, 2019, property valued at $2,905.

• 8910 Tanya Drive, residential, Shonice Simuel, 11:00 p.m. July 27, 2019, property value unknown.

• 4812 W. 13th St., residential, Jelisa Collins, 12:30 a.m. July 30, 2019, property valued at $1,550.

72205

• 801 S. Rodney Parham Road, residential, Janeshia Daniels, 2:55 a.m. July 24, 2019, property value unknown.

• 422 Pearl Ave., commercial, David Middleton, 1 p.m. July 25, 2019, property value unknown.

• 4201 S. Lookout Road, residential, Eddie Corder, 4 p.m. July 28, 2019, property valued at $501.

• 1 Southbrook Circle, residential, Reva Lee, 6:30 a.m. July 30, 2019, property valued at $1,950.

• 5522 B St., residential, Chloe Wofford, 1:07 a.m. July 31, 2019, property valued at $1,290.

72206

• 2217 Bragg St., residential, Troy Hutchinson, 11 a.m. July 24, 2019, property value unknown.

• 1121 W. 24th St., residential, Sharon Macfoy, 4 p.m. June 26, 2019, property valued at $4,551.

v1710 S. Cross St., residential, Kadrianne Farmer, 7:54 p.m. July 27, 2019, property valued at $50.

• 1504 W. 24th St., residential, Harold Curry, 1:09 p.m. July 31, 2019, property valued at $801.

72207

• 6504 Evergreen Drive, residential, Harrison Kemp, 8 a.m. July 21, 2019, property valued at $1,300.

• 1800 N. Fillmore St., residential, Andrew Gordin, 8 p.m. July 25, 2019, property value unknown.

72209

• 69 Hill Lane, residential, Raquel McClain, 2:49 a.m. July 25, 2019, property value unknown.

v5807 Valley Drive, residential, Alecia Gray, 5:10 a.m. July 28, 2019, property valued at $20,030.

• 8701 Interstate 30, residential, Trina Billingsley, 12:35 p.m. July 30, 2019, property valued at $21.

• 10525 Diamond Drive, residential, Evelyn Fisher, 10:30 a.m. July 31, 2019, property valued at $1,896.

72103

• 10611 Legion Hut Road, residential, Whitney Johnson, 12:53 a.m. July 30, 2019, property valued at $252.

72211

• 12 Manor View Court, residential, Alberic DeChezelles, 9 p.m. July 3, 2019, property valued at $1,085.

• 11815 Mara Lynn Road, commercial, James Magers, 1:37 a.m. July 21, 2019, property valued at $971.

• 400 N. Bowman Road, residential, Ryan McGehee, 3:20 p.m. July 25, 2019, property valued at $5,550.

• 400 N. Bowman Road, commercial, Ryan McGehee, 8:48 p.m. July 25, 2019, property valued at $15,550.

• 400 N. Bowman Road, commercial, Ryan McGehee, 7:30 p.m. July 26, 2019, property valued at $12,830.

• 11602 Chenal Pkwy., commercial, Kevin Korski, 11:42 p.m. July 28, 2019, property value unknown.

• 13000 Chenal Pkwy., commercial, Anilkumar Patil, 12:13 a.m. July 29, 2019, property valued at $2,625.

72212

• 13222 White Fir Lane, residential, Dillon Johnson, 8:48 p.m. July 27, 2019, property value unknown.

72223

• 36 Laval Circle, residential, Jessica Buckman, 7:26 a.m. July 29, 2019, property value unknown.

72227

• 9500 Satterfield Drive, residential, Tracy Fuller, noon May 22, 2019, property value unknown.

• 4 Biscayne Court, residential, Karl Seidenschnur, 8:40 a.m. July 25, 2019, property valued at $301.

• 2000 Reservoir Road, residential, Kinasha Hampton, 8 p.m. July 26, 2019, property valued at $231.

North Little Rock

72113

• 13120 Crystal Hill Road, commercial, China Taste and Flavors, 4:46 a.m. July 31, 2019, property valued at $1,270.

72114

• 2028 Fendley Drive, residential, Tracy Thompson, 12:34 a.m. July 26, 2019, property valued at $1,515.

• 400 W. Scenic Drive, residential, Nicholas Shore, 12:30 p.m. July 27, 2019, property valued at $800.

• 1600 E. Fifth St., residential, Kenneth Rose, 1 p.m. July 27, 2019, property valued at $20,000.

• 2720 E. Broadway St., residential, Jessica Miller, 4:30 p.m. July 28, 2019, property valued at $130.

• 1424 E. Washington Ave., commercial, North Little Rock School District Transportation Department, 2:30 p.m. July 30, 2019, property valued at $750.

72116

• 129 Delmar Ave., residential, Francis Walls, 6:30 p.m. July 29, property valued at $110.

• 5700 N. Walnut Road, residential, Felicia Robnett, 10 p.m. July 31, 2019, property valued at $1,200.

72117

• 400 N. Palm St., residential, Elaina Reid, 5:20 a.m. July 30, 2019, property valued at $801.

• 3401 Springhill Drive, residential, Paige Sapp, 7:15 a.m. July 31, 2019, property valued at $4,058.

