Happy birthday. Wherever you go, you add something to what's going on there. You do your best to plug into groups and systems that seem to be improving things, though you'll get the most satisfaction from plans and groups you create to serve purposes that haven't been covered by others. You're a leader and an innovator.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Fears are overcome with exposure. Not all exposure is alike though. Relax first and then face the fear. To let yourself get too wound up is counteractive to your purpose.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The tortoise knew he was slow, and he probably also knew he was unlikely to win the proposed race with a hare. The tactic he took was not just his only chance at winning; it was his general lifestyle. Limitations are strengths.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): There are many ways to stand up for yourself. Today, you'll do it by holding your ground on the sidewalk, keeping your place in line, speaking assertively and holding your own in a relationship.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Like the tide, you roll in here and you roll in there, seeing many a distant shore. Yet, none can keep you. It seems nothing can stop you from rolling right back to your home, the deep blue sea.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Confidence is more easily obtained through ignorance than it is through knowledge. Because the more a person knows, the more that person understands what there is to know, and how little knowledge has actually been acquired.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It seems that you now owe more than you took. That's the way it goes with debt, including the debt of being alive. Interest is a fact of breathing. Not everyone has your obsession with contribution, but everyone should.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): These critics who keep you grounded are crucial to your modesty and integrity. Still, they are more helpful after you've had some success. Right now you need encouragement and dreaming, not criticism and reality.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Storms are named after people. You know firsthand why this is so. If you were the namer of storms, you wouldn't be at a loss. But all that has helped you recognize and appreciate the value of sweet, sunshiny friendships.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Love is a healer. But what about when there's nothing broken? Then love is the fortification, the prevention, the antioxidant. Today, the answer is the same for every question: more love.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Regret doesn't happen when you're fully consuming the moment you have. There's no place for regret in today's discourse except to use it as a signal to stop and find something that will get you back to "now."

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): There are those who have such a light touch emotionally that being around them is easy and breezy. When the intensity of a situation turns up, these types act as inflatables, keeping themselves and others afloat.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Self-esteem is a tricky thing. It's not based on what you do. Two people could do the identical act and one could feel great about it, the other crummy. It's a matter of evaluation. It's time to tweak your rating system.

