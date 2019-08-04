In first Astros' start, Sanchez catalyst of no-hitter

HOUSTON -- Aaron Sanchez looked like a reinvented pitcher in his Houston debut, throwing six stellar innings to start the Astros on a combined no-hitter Saturday night in their 9-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners.

Sanchez was an All-Star in 2016 and led the American League in ERA, but he's struggled badly this season and had lost 13 consecutive decisions to lead the majors with 14 losses.

Three days after he was acquired from Toronto at the trade deadline, the 27-year-old right-hander teamed with Will Harris, Joe Biagini and Chris Devenski to shut down Seattle.

"Just trying to have a good first impression," Sanchez said.

It was the second time in less than a month the last-place Mariners were no-hit by multiple pitchers.

The Los Angeles Angels used two pitchers in a combined no-hitter July 12 against Seattle.

Sanchez (4-14) was replaced by Harris to start the seventh after throwing 92 pitches.

Harris and Biagini, also obtained from the Blue Jays in the same deal that netted Sanchez, each worked one inning before Devenski tossed a perfect ninth. He retired All-Star slugger Daniel Vogelbach on a routine fly for the final out, setting off an Astros celebration on the field.

"This is awesome," Sanchez said, adding: "You can't write it up any better than this."

Sanchez struck out six, walked two and hit a batter with a pitch in his first win since late April.

YANKEES 9-6, RED SOX 2-4 DJ LeMahieu hit a pair of home runs off Chris Sale in the opener, Mike Tauchman had a tiebreaking, two-run single in the seventh inning of the nightcap, and host New York swept a doubleheader from Boston.

ORIOLES 6, BLUE JAYS 4 Trey Mancini homered and drove in four runs, Jonathan Villar also went deep and Baltimore beat visiting Toronto.

TWINS 11, ROYALS 3 Nelson Cruz hit three home runs in a game for the second time in 10 days, powering host Minnesota over Kansas City.

INDIANS 7, ANGELS 2 Francisco Lindor and Jason Kipnis homered during the Indians' five-run fifth inning, and Cleveland beat visiting Los Angeles.

RANGERS 5, TIGERS 4 (10) Rougned Odor homered with two outs in the 10th inning to give host Texas a victory over Detroit.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 4, BREWERS 1 Cole Hamels pitched five shutout innings after spending five weeks on the injured list, Albert Almora Jr. hit a tiebreaking home run and host Chicago beat Milwaukee.

METS 7, PIRATES 5 Wilson Ramos hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the eighth and added a three-run double in the ninth to lift visiting New York over Pittsburgh.

BRAVES 5, REDS 4 (10) Ronald Acuna Jr. hit an RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the 10th and host Atlanta beat Cincinnati.

GIANTS 6, ROCKIES 5 Pinch-hitter Buster Posey came through with a two-run double in the eighth to rally visiting San Francisco past Colorado.

DIAMONDBACKS 18, NATIONALS 7 Eduardo Escobar had two of the Diamondbacks' five home runs and drove in a career-high seven runs to help host Arizona beat Washington.

DODGERS 4, PADRES 1 Walker Buehler struck out 15 in his second career complete game, and Los Angeles defeated visiting San Diego.

INTERLEAGUE

RAYS 8, MARLINS 6 Eric Sogard homered twice and finished with a career-high five RBI as host Tampa Bay topped Miami.

PHILLIES 3, WHITE SOX 2 Aaron Nola pitched seven strong innings, Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins homered and Philadelphia beat visiting Chicago.

ATHLETICS 8, CARDINALS 3 Mike Fiers took a shutout into the sixth inning for his eighth consecutive victory, and Oakland beat visiting St. Louis.

