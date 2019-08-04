ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Alan Jackson performs a year late, day early at Walmart AMP; ballplayers topic of lunch lecture

Alan Jackson performs for a rescheduled concert Thursday at the Walmart AMP in Rogers.

Country singer Alan Jackson will perform Thursday, one day earlier than originally announced, at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road, Rogers. Gates open at 6:30. William Michael Morgan opens the show at 7:30 p.m.

The concert replaces one originally scheduled for Sept. 22, 2018, that Jackson canceled in the wake of the death of his son-in-law, the husband of his oldest daughter. The venue is honoring tickets for the original show and for the one announced for Aug. 9, which was sold out, so any remaining regular or VIP tickets — $46.75-$106.75 plus fees — will be limited. Call (479) 443-5600 or visit amptickets.com.

William Michael Morgan opens the show for Alan Jackson Thursday at the Walmart AMP in Rogers. Special to the Democrat-Gazette/Jack Guy

Ballplayer biographies

Jim Yeager, author of Backroads and Ballplayers, focusing on the lives of professional baseball players from rural Arkansas, will discuss his book for the Butler Center for Arkansas Studies' Legacies & Lunch series, noon-1 p.m. Wednesday in the Darragh Center, Central Arkansas Library System Main Library, 100 Rock St., Little Rock. Admission is free; attendees can supply their own lunches — the Butler Center provides soft drinks. Call (501) 320-5700.

I Love Lucy in color, from a 2017 Christmas special: Five newly colorized episodes appear Tuesday on movie-theater screens in Little Rock, Benton, Conway, Fayetteville and Fort Smith.

Colorful Lucy

Fathom Events and CBS Home Entertainment pay tribute to TV's I Love Lucy and its star, Lucille Ball, by screening I Love Lucy: A Colorized Celebration in movie theaters — including the Colonel Glenn 18 in Little Rock, Tinseltown in Benton, Town Centre in Conway, Razorback Cinema in Fayetteville and the Malco Fort Smith Cinema in Fort Smith — at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Attendees will receive an exclusive I Love Lucy mini-poster while supplies last. Visit FathomEvents.com.

The show consists of five full length/uncut episodes and a featurette, Redhead Tales, Colorizing I Love Lucy.

The five episodes:

• "The Million Dollar Idea" (1954) — Lucy and Ethel (Vivian Vance) go into business making salad dressing based on the recipe of Lucy's Aunt Martha.

• "Lucy Does a TV Commercial" (1952) — Lucy angles her way onto Ricky's special as the show's pitch girl, advertising a medicine called Vitameatavegamin. She doesn't know that in addition to vitamins, meat, vegetables and minerals, it's also 23% alcohol.

• "Pioneer Women" (1952) — Lucy and Ethel revolt over housework and want modern conveniences.

• "Job Switching" (1952) — Lucy and Ethel go to work in a candy factory while their husbands do the housework.

• "L.A. at Last!" (1955) — When the Ricardos and the Mertzes arrive in Hollywood, Lucy goes to the Brown Derby restaurant, where her sighting of movie star William Holden turns catastrophic.

CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment are issuing I Love Lucy: Colorized Collection on DVD Aug. 13.

Also on big screens from Fathom Events this week (visit FathomEvents.com):

• With BBC Studios, a two-part Doctor Who special, "The End of Time," celebrating the 10th anniversary of David Tennant's final season as the title character, 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Breckenridge 12 and Colonel Glenn 18 in Little Rock, the Tinseltown in Benton, the Razorback Cinema in Fayetteville and the Fort Smith Cinema in Fort Smith. The screening includes a new interview with Tennant.

• Drum Corps International's 16th annual "Big, Loud & Live," 15 top drum corps competing in the preliminary rounds of the DCI World Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Breckenridge 12 and Colonel Glenn 18 in Little Rock and the Razorback Cinema in Fayetteville.

Shakespeare on screen

National Theatre Live, a series of live "cinecasts" of British stage shows, kicks off with William Shakespeare's King Lear, with Ian McKellen in the title role, 7 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Center for Humanities and Arts Theater, University of Arkansas-Pulaski County Technical College, 3000 W. Scenic Ave., North Little Rock.

The rest of the lineup (all screenings at 7 p.m. at the CHARTS Theater):

• Oct 7: Frankenstein, with Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller dividing the roles of Victor Frankenstein and his creation, directed by Danny Boyle

• Dec. 2: William Shakespeare's Antony and Cleopatra, with Ralph Fiennes and Sophie Okonedo in the title roles.

• Jan. 27: All My Sons by Arthur Miller, with Sally Field and Bill Pullman

• Feb. 10: The Audience by Peter Morgan, with Helen Mirren as Queen Elizabeth II.

• March 16: All About Eve, Ivo van Hove's adaptation of the 1950 Joseph L. Mankiewicz film, with Gillian Anderson and Lily James.

Tickets are $15, $5 for students and children. Call (501) 812-2831 or visit charts.uaptc.edu/national-theatre-live.

Jonesboro season

Jonesboro's Foundation of Arts opens its 2019-20 season with a "Stage Too" production of Doubt by John Patrick Shanley, Friday-Aug. 11 at the Forum Theater, 115 E. Monroe Ave., Jonesboro.

The rest of the lineup (all shows at the Forum Theater):

• Sept. 27-30, Oct. 1: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Tim Rice

• Oct. 25-28: Matilda the Musical (music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, book by Dennis Kelly based on the film and the 1988 novel by Roald Dahl)

• Nov. 22-26: The Nutcracker Ballet

• Dec. 13-16: A Holiday Blast: An FOA Music Show

• Feb. 21-24, 28: Newsies (music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Jack Feldman, book by Harvey Fierstein based on the Bob Tzudiker-Noni White screenplay for the Disney film)

• March 27-30: The Outsiders by Christopher Sergel, based on the novel of the same name by S.E. Hinton

• April 24-27, May 1: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, music and lyrics by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman, book by Jeremy Sams, based on the film and Ian Fleming children's classic of the same name

• May 29-31: Fences by August Wilson (Stage Too)

• June 26-30: Sister Act, music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Bill Steinkellner and Cheri Steinkellner, based on the 1992 film

• July 24-27, 31: Disney's The Little Mermaid, music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, book by Doug Wright, based on the Hans Christian Andersen story and Disney animated film

• Aug. 7-9, 2020: Young Artist Theatre — The Lion King Jr., music and lyrics by Elton John and Tim Rice, additional music and lyrics by Lebo M, Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin and Hans Zimmer, book by Roger Allers & Irene Mecchi, based on Julie Taymor's Broadway production and the Disney animated film.

Season-ticket packages are $63-$130. Call (870) 935-2726 or visit foajonesboro.org.

'FPAC Presents'

The University of Arkansas' Jim and Joyce Faulkner Performing Arts Center, 453 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville, kicks off its 2019-20 "FPAC Presents" series at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 19 with The Martha Redbone Roots Project: The Garden of Love-Songs of William Blake, singer-songwriter Martha Redbone's exploration of her Black Mountain, Ky., roots.

The rest of the lineup (except as noted, all performances, 7:30 p.m., Faulkner Center):

• Jan. 30: Josephine the Play, Tymisha Harris' one-woman show (backed by a three-piece band of local performers) about early 20th-century cabaret star Josephine Baker. Co-creators are Michael Marinaccio and musical director/playwright Tod Kimbro. Intended for adult audiences.

• April 4: Pianist/composer Robin Spielberg, 7 p.m.

• April 23: Sudanese singer Salma El Assal, in partnership with the King Fahd Center for Middle East Studies.

A season pass is $75; a Pick 3 option, three shows at 10% off individual tickets, is, $55. Individual tickets, $20, go on sale Sept. 1. Call (479) 575-5387 or visit faulkner.uark.edu.

Singer-songwriter Martha Redbone brings her one-woman show, The Martha Redbone Roots Project: The Garden of Love-Songs of William Blake, to the University of Arkansas' Jim and Joyce Faulkner Performing Arts Center Nov. 19.

Style on 08/04/2019