Man faces charge in stabbing death

A man faces a charge of reckless manslaughter in the stabbing death of another man last month in Fort Smith.

The Fort Smith Police Department said officers believe that Daniel Ray Hernandez is "solely responsible" in the death of Jose Botello, who was found with an apparent stab wound in his chest July 22 on the porch of a home in the 1400 block of North Greenwood Avenue. Botello was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

According to a probable-cause affidavit, Hernandez, who lived in a residence connected to Botello's, showed up at a nearby home that night and was carrying a knife when he told three people inside that he had stabbed Botello.

Online records show Hernandez, a Fort Smith resident, was booked into the Sebastian County jail July 22 on drug charges and remained in custody there Friday. An arrest warrant on the manslaughter charge was issued Friday, police said.

State Desk on 08/04/2019