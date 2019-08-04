Missing media day for Mom an easy choice

Part of the decision -- the smallest part of the process -- to not attend University of Arkansas football media day was because it was limited to an hour and Coach Chad Morris was not scheduled to speak.

The biggest part of the decision was because my mom is in hospice.

She fell a couple of weeks ago. It wasn't her first time, but most likely it will be her last.

She already had broken a hip, but this time she shattered the L3 vertebra and most likely won't walk again.

In a moment of lucidity before she was transferred from the hospital to Colonel Glenn Health and Rehab, she asked what game was on TV.

Mom always has been a sports fan -- mostly basketball because she played it as a girl -- and she always kept up with what her only son was writing about.

Friday afternoon, I told her the UA finally had decided to open an hour of the Aug. 24 practice to the fans who are eagerly awaiting a new season with their customary hope.

Last week, my column addressed that in a letter to Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek, who responded with a note to me on Twitter. It was funny.

Laughter has not been a regular thing lately.

My concerns for UA football are that the players are not available enough during the season, and fans are not getting to see their team prepare for the season.

It should be pointed out that Kyle Parkinson, the UA football sports information director, doesn't make those decisions but does a great job of helping the staff of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette with Hog Futures, a look at the newcomers to the football team that the paper has done for more than 30 years.

Which is almost how long your scribe has covered UA media day.

Saturday would have been No. 39. Until a few years ago -- when it appears the UA decided to compete with the media by pushing its fans to its website, which is owned by IMG -- it was a glorious day.

Every player, including true freshmen, was available. It could last close to three hours.

When Shawn Andrews was a freshman, I introduced myself to him. He said, "I grew up reading you."

That doesn't make you feel young.

Neither did this week with my 96-year-old mom in the hospital.

Mom has advanced dementia but is still as tough as a hickory nut. She lived with the pain of a broken back for 10 days before asking to go to the emergency room.

The damage to the L3 vertebra is so severe that operating is not a consideration. Pain management and comfort became the key words.

By the time it was decided a nursing home and hospice were the next steps, mom was so comfortable and pain-free that the nurses on her floor came by to hug Miss Eva.

They even played some gospel music for her on a cellphone.

Friday afternoon she said she needed to see a nurse, who answered the call in less than two minutes. Mom was asked what was wrong, and she said it was her toes.

The covers were gently pulled back, and each toe was touched and asked whether that hurt.

No, mom said every time.

"What do you think is the problem Miss Eva," the aide asked.

After a long pause mom said, "I don't think my toes are long enough." Everyone laughed.

Mom says "God bless" to everyone who comes in her room, and even some who just happen to walk by.

She's lost weight and doesn't eat enough, but she's comfortable and pain-free. She did make a request: She needs her family to visit more.

My sisters Sue Fisher and Lola Hall practically have lived with her the past 10 days, and I visit twice a day. The grandchildren have been consistent visitors as well.

On Saturday, I spent more time at the nursing home than UA media day lasted.

Sports on 08/04/2019