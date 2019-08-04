• Reality TV star Duane "Dog" Chapman is calling for the surrender of the person who broke into a Colorado business Chapman owns and stole show merchandise and items belonging to his late wife. Chapman told reporters in the Denver suburb of Edgewater on Friday that he'd ask police not to press charges if the person turned himself in within the next 48 hours. Chapman spoke outside his damaged storefront as police released surveillance video of a man suspected in Monday night's burglary. Chapman said the stolen items included the bounty hunting gear of his wife, Beth Chapman, who died in June after battling cancer. But the star of the Dog the Bounty Hunter franchise said he's leaving the case to police. "The guy has 48 hours to call me and ask for forgiveness," Duane Chapman said. Chapman's business is on a busy street that borders Denver. Police Chief John Mackey said the suspect had a large backpack, was in the store for a short amount of time and left without anything in his hands. Police believe some of the merchandise may already be selling online. Chapman said he cried after touring the store and that the one thing he wants back the most is a Taser used by Beth Chapman. Funeral services were held July 13 in Beth Chapman's home state of Colorado. The Chapmans starred in the A&E show for eight seasons until it was canceled in 2012. The show followed the couple as they apprehended people who avoided arrest warrants. They later starred in Country Music Television's Dog and Beth: On the Hunt. WGN America is in production on a new series featuring the couple called Dog's Most Wanted, set to premiere Sept. 4.

• Ed Sheeran's Divide Tour is one for the record books. Pollstar confirmed that the 28-year-old British singer's tour set the record for highest-grossing tour with Friday's show in Hannover, Germany. Pollstar projects that the total gross to this point of $736.7 million will top the previous record of $735.4 million set by U2 in 2011. In a statement, Sheeran called it "amazing." The Divide Tour began March 16, 2017, and is due to end on Aug. 26. That's 893 days, compared with the 760 days U2 spent on the road. Sheeran's tour topped U2's attendance record of 7.3 million on May 24 in France, with a total attendance of 7,315,970. Sheeran released his No.6 Collaborations Project album in July, featuring collaborations with Justin Bieber, Stormzy, Eminem, 50 Cent and Bruno Mars.

Photo by Invision/AP file photo

In this June 18, 2019 file photo, singer Ed Sheeran poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Yesterday' in London. Sheeran’s Divide Tour is one for the record books.

A Section on 08/04/2019