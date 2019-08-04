Lineup of guests for today's TV news shows:

ABC's This Week -- Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney; former Housing Secretary Julian Castro; former Vice President Al Gore. 8 a.m., KATV, Channel 7, Little Rock.

NBC's Meet the Press -- Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.; Gov. Steve Bullock, D-Mont.; White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow. 9 a.m., KARK-TV, Channel 4, Little Rock.

CBS' Face the Nation -- Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas; Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Michael Bennet, D-Colo., and Tim Scott, R-S.C. 9:30 a.m., KTHV-TV, Channel 11, Little Rock.

CNN's State of the Union -- Booker, Kudlow; Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind. 8 a.m.

Fox News Sunday -- Buttigieg; White House trade adviser Peter Navarro. 8 a.m., KLRT-TV, Channel 16, Little Rock.

The Associated Press

A Section on 08/04/2019