NFL Regular-Season Schedule

All times Central

WEEK 1

THURSDAY, SEPT. 5

Green Bay at Chicago, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 8

LA Rams at Carolina, noon (Fox)

Tennessee at Cleveland, noon (CBS)

Kansas City at Jacksonville, noon (CBS)

Baltimore at Miami, noon (CBS)

Atlanta at Minnesota, noon (Fox)

Buffalo at NY Jets, noon (CBS)

Washington at Philadelphia, noon (Fox)

Indianapolis at LA Chargers, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati at Seattle, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Detroit at Arizona, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)

NY Giants at Dallas, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)

San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)

Pittsburgh at New England, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

MONDAY, SEPT. 9

Houston at New Orleans, 7:10 p.m. (ESPN)

Denver at Oakland, 9:20 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 2

THURSDAY, SEPT. 12

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7:20 p.m. (NFLN)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 15

Arizona at Baltimore, noon (Fox)

San Francisco at Cincinnati, noon (Fox)

LA Chargers at Detroit, noon (CBS)

Minnesota at Green Bay, noon (Fox)

Jacksonville at Houston, noon (CBS)

New England at Miami, noon (CBS)

Buffalo at NY Giants, noon (CBS)

Seattle at Pittsburgh, noon (Fox)

Indianapolis at Tennessee, noon (CBS)

Dallas at Washington, noon (Fox)

Kansas City at Oakland, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago at Denver, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)

New Orleans at LA Rams, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

MONDAY, SEPT. 16

Cleveland at NY Jets, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 3

THURSDAY, SEPT. 19

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 7:20 p.m. (NFLN)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 22

Cincinnati at Buffalo, noon (CBS)

Miami at Dallas, noon (Fox)

Denver at Green Bay, noon (Fox)

Atlanta at Indianapolis, noon (CBS)

Baltimore at Kansas City, noon (CBS)

Oakland at Minnesota, noon (Fox)

NY Jets at New England, noon (CBS)

Detroit at Philadelphia, noon (Fox)

Carolina at Arizona, 3:05 p.m. (Fox)

NY Giants at Tampa Bay, 3:05 p.m. (Fox)

Houston at LA Chargers, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans at Seattle, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

LA Rams at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

MONDAY, SEPT. 23

Chicago at Washington, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 4

THURSDAY, SEPT. 26

Philadelphia at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 29

Tennessee at Atlanta, noon (CBS)

Cleveland at Baltimore, noon (CBS)

New England at Buffalo, noon (CBS)

Kansas City at Detroit, noon (Fox)

Carolina at Houston, noon (Fox)

Oakland at Indianapolis, noon (CBS)

LA Chargers at Miami, noon (CBS)

Washington at NY Giants, noon (Fox)

Seattle at Arizona, 3:05 p.m. (Fox)

Tampa Bay at LA Rams, 3:05 p.m. (Fox)

Minnesota at Chicago, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville at Denver, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

MONDAY, SEPT. 30

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

OPEN NY Jets, San Francisco

WEEK 5

THURSDAY, OCT. 3

LA Rams at Seattle, 7:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

SUNDAY, OCT. 6

Jacksonville at Carolina, noon (CBS)

Arizona at Cincinnati, noon (Fox)

Atlanta at Houston, noon (Fox)

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, noon (Fox)

Minnesota at NY Giants, noon (Fox)

Chicago at Oakland (London), noon (Fox)

NY Jets at Philadelphia, noon (CBS)

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, noon (CBS)

Buffalo at Tennessee, noon (CBS)

New England at Washington, noon (CBS)

Denver at LA Chargers, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay at Dallas, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)

Indianapolis at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

MONDAY, OCT. 7

Cleveland at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

OPEN Detroit, Miami

WEEK 6

THURSDAY, OCT. 10

NY Giants at New England, 7:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

SUNDAY, OCT. 13

Carolina at Tampa Bay (London), 8:30 a.m (NFLN)

Cincinnati at Baltimore, noon (CBS)

Seattle at Cleveland, noon (Fox)

New Orleans at Jacksonville, noon (CBS)

Houston at Kansas City, noon (CBS)

Washington at Miami, noon (Fox)

Philadelphia at Minnesota, noon (Fox)

Atlanta at Arizona, 3:05 p.m. (Fox)

San Francisco at LA Rams, 3:05 p.m. (Fox)

Tennessee at Denver, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas at NY Jets, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Pittsburgh at LA Chargers, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

MONDAY, OCT. 14

Detroit at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

OPEN Buffalo, Chicago, Indianapolis, Oakland

WEEK 7

THURSDAY, OCT. 17

Kansas City at Denver, 7:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

SUNDAY, OCT. 20

LA Rams at Atlanta, noon (Fox)

Miami at Buffalo, noon (CBS)

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, noon (CBS)

Minnesota at Detroit, noon (Fox)

Oakland at Green Bay, noon (CBS)

Houston at Indianapolis, noon (CBS)

Arizona at NY Giants, noon (Fox)

San Francisco at Washington, noon (Fox)

LA Chargers at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans at Chicago, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)

Baltimore at Seattle, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)

Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

MONDAY, OCT. 21

New England at NY Jets, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

OPEN Carolina, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Tampa Bay

WEEK 8

THURSDAY, OCT. 24

Washington at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

SUNDAY, OCT. 27

Seattle at Atlanta, noon (Fox)

Philadelphia at Buffalo, noon (Fox)

LA Chargers at Chicago, noon (Fox)

NY Giants at Detroit, noon (Fox)

Oakland at Houston, noon (CBS)

NY Jets at Jacksonville, noon (CBS)

Cincinnati at LA Rams (London), noon (CBS)

Arizona at New Orleans, noon (CBS)

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, noon (Fox)

Carolina at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m. (Fox)

Denver at Indianapolis, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Cleveland at New England, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

MONDAY, OCT. 28

Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

OPEN Baltimore, Dallas

WEEK 9

THURSDAY, OCT. 31

San Francisco at Arizona, 7:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

SUNDAY, NOV. 3

Houston at Jacksonville (London), 8:30 a.m. (NFLN)

Washington at Buffalo, noon (Fox)

Tennessee at Carolina, noon (CBS)

Minnesota at Kansas City, noon (Fox)

NY Jets at Miami, noon (CBS)

Chicago at Philadelphia, noon (Fox)

Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, noon (CBS)

Detroit at Oakland, 3:05 p.m. (Fox)

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 3:05 p.m. (Fox)

Cleveland at Denver, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Green Bay at LA Chargers, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

New England at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

MONDAY, NOV. 4

Dallas at NY Giants, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

OPEN Atlanta, Cincinnati, LA Rams, New Orleans

WEEK 10

THURSDAY, NOV. 7

LA Chargers at Oakland, 7:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

SUNDAY, NOV. 10

Detroit at Chicago, noon (CBS)

Baltimore at Cincinnati, noon (CBS)

Buffalo at Cleveland, noon (CBS)

Carolina at Green Bay, noon (Fox)

Atlanta at New Orleans, noon (Fox)

NY Giants at NY Jets, noon (Fox)

Arizona at Tampa Bay, noon (Fox)

Kansas City at Tennessee, noon (CBS)

Miami at Indianapolis, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

LA Rams at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)

Minnesota at Dallas, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

MONDAY, NOV. 11

Seattle at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

OPEN Denver, Houston, Jacksonville, New England, Philadelphia, Washington

WEEK 11

THURSDAY, NOV. 14

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

SUNDAY, NOV. 17

Houston at Baltimore, noon (CBS)

Atlanta at Carolina, noon (Fox)

Dallas at Detroit, noon (Fox)

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, noon (CBS)

Buffalo at Miami, noon (CBS)

Denver at Minnesota, noon (CBS)

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, noon (Fox)

NY Jets at Washington, noon (CBS)

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m. (Fox)

Cincinnati at Oakland, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

New England at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Chicago at LA Rams, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

MONDAY, NOV. 18

Kansas City at LA Chargers (Mexico City), 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

OPEN Green Bay, NY Giants, Seattle, Tennessee

WEEK 12

THURSDAY, NOV. 21

Indianapolis at Houston, 7:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

SUNDAY, NOV. 24

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, noon (Fox)

Denver at Buffalo, noon (CBS)

NY Giants at Chicago, noon (Fox)

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, noon (CBS)

Miami at Cleveland, noon (CBS)

Carolina at New Orleans, noon (Fox)

Oakland at NY Jets, noon (CBS)

Detroit at Washington, noon (Fox)

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Dallas at New England, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)

Green Bay at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)

Seattle at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

MONDAY, NOV. 25

Baltimore at LA Rams, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

OPEN Arizona, Kansas City, LA Chargers, Minnesota

WEEK 13

THURSDAY, NOV. 28

Chicago at Detroit, 11:30 a.m. (Fox)

Buffalo at Dallas, 3:30 p.m. (CBS)

New Orleans at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

SUNDAY, DEC. 1

San Francisco at Baltimore, noon (Fox)

Washington at Carolina, noon (CBS)

NY Jets at Cincinnati, noon (CBS)

Tennessee at Indianapolis, noon (CBS)

Tampa Bay at Jacksonville, noon (Fox)

Oakland at Kansas City, noon (CBS)

Philadelphia at Miami, noon (Fox)

Green Bay at NY Giants, noon (Fox)

LA Rams at Arizona, 3:05 p.m. (Fox)

LA Chargers at Denver, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

New England at Houston, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

MONDAY, DEC. 2

Minnesota at Seattle, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 14

THURSDAY, DEC. 5

Dallas at Chicago, 7:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

SUNDAY, DEC. 8

Carolina at Atlanta, noon (Fox)

Baltimore at Buffalo, noon (CBS)

Cincinnati at Cleveland, noon (CBS)

Washington at Green Bay, noon (Fox)

Denver at Houston, noon (CBS)

Detroit at Minnesota, noon (Fox)

San Francisco at New Orleans, noon (Fox)

Miami at NY Jets, noon (CBS)

Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, noon (CBS)

LA Chargers at Jacksonville, 3:05 p.m. (Fox)

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Kansas City at New England, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee at Oakland, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle at LA Rams, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

MONDAY, DEC. 9

NY Giants at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 15

THURSDAY, DEC. 12

NY Jets at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m. (FOX/NFLN/Amazon)

SUNDAY, DEC. 15

Seattle at Carolina, noon (Fox)

New England at Cincinnati, noon (CBS)

Tampa Bay at Detroit, noon (Fox)

Chicago at Green Bay, noon (Fox)

Denver at Kansas City, noon (CBS)

Miami at NY Giants, noon (CBS)

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, noon (CBS)

Houston at Tennessee, noon (CBS)

Philadelphia at Washington, noon (Fox)

Cleveland at Arizona, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville at Oakland, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

LA Rams at Dallas, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)

Atlanta at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)

Minnesota at LA Chargers, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

MONDAY, DEC. 16

Indianapolis at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 16

SATURDAY, DEC. 21 OR SUNDAY, DEC. 22*

Detroit at Denver, TBD

Oakland at LA Chargers, TBD

Buffalo at New England, TBD

LA Rams at San Francisco, TBD

Houston at Tampa Bay, TBD

SUNDAY, DEC. 22

Jacksonville at Atlanta, noon (Fox)

Baltimore at Cleveland, noon (CBS)

Carolina at Indianapolis, noon (Fox)

Cincinnati at Miami, noon (CBS)

Pittsburgh at NY Jets, noon (CBS)

New Orleans at Tennessee, noon (Fox)

NY Giants at Washington, noon (Fox)

Dallas at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)

Arizona at Seattle, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)

Kansas City at Chicago, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

MONDAY, DEC. 23

Green Bay at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

*Three of the five games will be chosen for Dec. 21 (to be aired on NFL Network), with the other two to be played Dec. 22

WEEK 17

SUNDAY, DEC. 29

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, noon (CBS)

NY Jets at Buffalo, noon (CBS)

New Orleans at Carolina, noon (Fox)

Cleveland at Cincinnati, noon (CBS)

Washington at Dallas, noon (Fox)

Green Bay at Detroit, noon (Fox)

Tennessee at Houston, noon (CBS)

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, noon (CBS)

LA Chargers at Kansas City, noon (CBS)

Chicago at Minnesota, noon (Fox)

Miami at New England, noon (CBS)

Philadelphia at NY Giants, noon (Fox)

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, noon (Fox)

Oakland at Denver, 3:25 p.m. (CBS)

Arizona at LA Rams, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)

San Francisco at Seattle, 3:25 p.m. (Fox)

