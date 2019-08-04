NOTABLE ARKANSANS

He was born in 1932 in the small town of Kingsland (Cleveland County). On his birth certificate his first name was listed as J.R. When he was 3 years old the family moved to Dyess (Mississippi County). He developed a love for music while singing in the local Baptist church.

After graduating from high school J.R. joined the U.S. Air Force. The Air Force would not allow initials to be used as a first name, so he changed it. While stationed in Landsberg, Germany, his job was to intercept Soviet army Morse code transmissions. He bought his first guitar for $5 and formed a band called The Landsberg Barbarians. After an honorary discharge as a staff sergeant he settled in Memphis, where he sold appliances while studying to be a radio announcer. He began recording music in a small Memphis studio where he produced his first hit records.

Later he signed with Columbia Records, which yielded huge hits, a network television show and appearances in motion pictures and TV specials. He became a member of The Grand Ole Opry. He began wearing black clothes because they were easier to keep looking clean on tour. Other musicians on tour started calling him "The Undertaker."

During his lifetime he sold more than 90 million records worldwide, received 11 Grammy Awards, was inducted into The Country Music Hall of Fame, The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and The Arkansas Entertainers Hall of Fame.

Who was Arkansas's "Man in Black?"

