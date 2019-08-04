YANKEES

Encarnacion breaks wrist

Photo by AP/Tom Olmscheid

New York Yankees' Edwin Encarnacion celebrates in the Yankee dugout after scoring on a double by teammate Didi Gregorius against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Minneapolis.

NEW YORK -- Edwin Encarnacion joined the New York Yankees' lengthy injured list, breaking his right wrist when hit by a pitch from Boston reliever Josh Smith in the eighth inning of a doubleheader opener Saturday.

Encarnacion, the Yankees designated hitter, stayed in the game and the team said initial X-rays were negative. He then went for a CT scan, which revealed the fracture.

Encarnacion will remain in New York during the team's upcoming trip and be re-evaluated. There was no word on how long he might be sidelined, or whether he would play again this season.

The Yankees recalled first baseman Mike Ford from Class AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Acquired from Seattle on June 15 for minor league right-hander Juan Then, Encarnacion, 36, has 30 home runs this season while hitting .240 with 76 RBI. He is batting .238 with 9 home runs and 27 RBI in 36 games for the Yankees.

He became the 15th Yankees player currently on the injured list, joining catcher Gary Sanchez (left groin strain), outfielder Giancarlo Stanton (sprained right knee), first baseman Luke Voit (sports hernia), right-handers Luis Severino and Dellin Betances (lat muscles), and left-hander CC Sabathia (right knee inflammation).

ROCKIES

Photo by AP/DAVID ZALUBOWSKI

Colorado Rockies left fielder David Dahl is shown warming up before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Denver.

Dahl sprains ankle

DENVER -- The Colorado Rockies placed outfielder David Dahl on the 10-day injured list with a high right ankle sprain, the team announced Saturday.

An MRI performed Saturday morning confirmed the injury, which occurred during the sixth inning of Friday night's victory over the San Francisco Giants. Manager Bud Black did not have a timeline for Dahl's return but said it could be "several weeks."

Dahl was hurt when he overran a knuckling flyball from Scooter Gennett. He planted his feet to stop and reached back to catch the ball when his right leg buckled under him. He was taken off the field on a cart after being attended to by the training staff.

This is the third consecutive season Dahl has dealt with a significant injury. He missed all of 2017 with a stress reaction in his rib cage and was out two months last season with a broken right foot suffered when he fouled a ball off of it.

Dahl, who is batting .302 with 15 home runs and 61 RBI, was a first-time All-Star this season.

The Rockies recalled outfielder Yonathan Daza from Class AAA Albuquerque.

INDIANS

Kluber tosses simulation

CLEVELAND -- Indians pitcher Corey Kluber took another step in his comeback from a broken right forearm by throwing a simulated game Saturday.

The two-time American League Cy Young Award winner could begin a minor league rehabilitation assignment Thursday as he continues to make progress in his recovery after being struck by a line drive hit by Miami's Brian Anderson (Arkansas Razorbacks) on May 1.

Kluber began playing catch about six weeks ago. He's been throwing in the bullpen for a couple of weeks and will have another side session Tuesday.

CUBS

Contreras injured

CHICAGO -- All-Star catcher Willson Contreras hurt his right hamstring while running out a flyball Saturday, and the Chicago Cubs are waiting to learn the extent of the injury.

Contreras will undergo an MRI on Monday, Manager Joe Maddon said.

"We'll find out the severity of it or the lack of severity of it," Maddon said. "We'll just see how it plays."

Contreras pulled up and grabbed the back of his leg as he exited the batter's box after hitting a drive to left-center in the seventh inning against Milwaukee. The ball was caught.

Contreras is batting .275 with 19 home runs and 57 RBI.

Sports on 08/04/2019