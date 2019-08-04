Parents' teachings elevate Rison DB

Thanks to his parent's well-rounded raising, former Rison defensive back Malik Chavis is confident he is equipped for anything he may face at the University of Arkansas.

Chavis, who inked with the Hogs in February, reported to Fayetteville for the first summer session May 28. He credits his father, Johnny -- a former E-6 Staff Sergeant in the Army -- for his mental toughness.

Malik Chavis at a glance POSITION Defensive back HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-2, 197 pounds HOMETOWN Rison HIGH SCHOOL Rison High School AGE 18 (born Sept. 25, 2000) NOTEWORTHY ESPN three-star prospect, No. 61 athlete in the nation, No. 7 prospect in Arkansas, Tom Lemming three-star-plus. … Also lettered in basketball, baseball and track & field. … Cousin of Hogs freshman defensive lineman Marcus Miller. … Cousin by marriage to former Oklahoma State and NFL defensive lineman Kevin Williams.

"He brought a hard military core to me," Chavis said. "He never sugarcoats anything."

His mother, Pamela, made sure her son and daughter, Aaliyah, were brought up in a home focused on faith.

"My mom is a big Christian, so she always kept God in my ear," Chavis said.

His father's years of training in the Army helped him develop a toughness.

"He told me he's comfortable being uncomfortable," Chavis said.

Rison Coach Clay Totty said Chavis' upbringing bled over to football.

"He never missed a practice. He never missed a workout," Totty said.

Chavis missed one game as a sophomore because of a sprained ankle, but he fought through the pain.

"He played the last two or three games. I'm telling you he's probably 70%," Chavis said. "He's just dragging that ankle around and playing both ways.

"I just think it goes back to the way he was raised."

Chavis said playing in Totty's program was similar to being raised by his father.

"He brings a military mentality, too," Chavis said. "Everything that Coach Toddy does is structured. It pays off in the long run because you're ready for anything.

"It's not all about football. He teaches you how to be a man and be a good football player at the same time."

Chavis said his father's teachings helped him fight through pain and also paid off in the classroom.

"Don't let anything get you down," Chavis said. "You always have to fight back. Just don't lay down. He hates people that lay down because you're not doing anything for yourself. You're being a coward, basically.

"It helped me a lot throughout my high school career. Even in school, you might fail a test or something but you can always come back and get it up."

Chavis, 6-2, 197 pounds, chose the Hogs over interest from Ole Miss, Oklahoma State and others in March of his junior year. As a senior, he had 91 carries for 939 yards, 11 touchdowns, 46 tackles, 6 pass breakups and 1 tackle for loss.

Suiting up in a Razorback uniform is a dream come true for Chavis.

"Not many home state kids get a chance to play in Fayetteville," Chavis said. "That's big time. My family being Razorback fans, it's just a blessing to play for the home state."

After he pledge to Arkansas, he never wavered.

"When I got the offer, my mom and dad already had it set in their mind. They really didn't want me to go visit other schools," Chavis said. "They already knew Arkansas was where they wanted me to go."

Several schools such as Tennessee, Oklahoma State and Ole Miss wanted Chavis to officially visit their schools, but his father wouldn't hear of it.

"They gave the spiel that we're not going to make an offer unless you come to our campus," Totty said. "His daddy said 'No, he made a commitment to Arkansas,' and I tried to explain to his daddy he's an ole country boy from south Arkansas and it doesn't hurt him to take a trip. You can still take a trip and honor your commitment to Arkansas. He said, 'No, that's not the way I raised him, coach. He committed to Arkansas. Like once you commit to your girl, you don't go messing with another girl.' "

Chavis said the UA coaching staff was relentless in its pursuit of him.

"They stayed on me. I think they always knew I was going to be a Razorback, too, but they still stayed on me," Chavis said. "They never treated me any different. They never treated me like I was already committed. They always started on me the same way."

Chavis always has had his parents' support, no matter what sport he was participating in at the time.

"They never missed a game, never missed a track meet," Chavis said. "It just shows how much support I have behind me. I try my best to never let them down because they've never let me down by coming to all of my games."

Because he was a multi-sport athlete, Chavis saw limited time in the weight room. He looks forward to spending more time lifting weights and adding to his lean frame.

"I never stayed in the weight room. I always played another sport," Chavis said. "There's no telling how much weight I'll put on now by just focusing on one sport."

Chavis recorded 10.96 seconds to finish third in the 100-meter dash at the Meet of Champs as a junior.

He's the first Wildcat to sign with Arkansas since quarterback and punter George Walker, who lettered for the Razorbacks in 1954, 1955 and 1957.

"I don't want to let anybody down because there's so many people that look up to me in my hometown because being a Razorback doesn't happen often in a town like this," Chavis said. "So I try and set a good example for the young kids."

Totty is convinced Chavis will fulfill his potential.

"His family structure is a big part of his success," Totty said. "Naturally he has ability, but you put those ingredients with that discipline and structure and organization and work ethic. Those are the characteristics that cause a lot of great athletes to fail because they don't have those qualities."

Because of his father's teachings about mental toughness, Chavis is well suited to endure the ups and downs of being an athlete on the major college level.

"It's like in life, everybody wants a trophy, but it doesn't work like that," he said. "There's always going to be a winner and a loser."

