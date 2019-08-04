Arrests

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Jason Nelson, 39, of 14221 Truelove Road in West Fork was arrested Friday in connection with theft by receiving. Nelson was released Friday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

• Daniel Burton, 39, of Shreveport, La., was arrested Friday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Burton was being held Saturday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

• Joshua Greenleaf, 29, of 96 Vine St. in Farmington was arrested Friday in connection with aggravated assault and battery. Greenleaf was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Carl Drake, 32, of 14182 Ash Circle in Fayetteville was arrested Friday in connection with theft of property. Drake was being held Saturday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Robert Howard, 48, of 1305 Crutcher St. in Springdale was arrested Saturday in connection with breaking or entering and theft of property. Howard was being held Saturday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Paul Barron, 63, of 104 Lewis St. in Fayetteville was arrested Saturday in connection with possession with the intent to deliver. Barron was being held Saturday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Charles McConnell, 42, of 1712 Crouch St. in Bentonville was arrested Saturday in connection with possession with the intent to deliver. McConnell was being held Saturday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Lois Kisling, 56, of 1962 Peppervine Drive in Fayetteville was arrested Saturday in connection with breaking or entering and theft of property. Kisling was being held Saturday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

NW News on 08/04/2019