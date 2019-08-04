Road crashes in Arkansas fatal to 2 people, leave 4 others injured

Two people died and four people were injured Thursday in separate crashes in Arkansas, according to preliminary crash reports.

A car driven by Robert F. Martin, 62, of West Memphis crossed a turning lane and entered westbound traffic around 4 p.m. Thursday near the 300 block of West Service Road in Crittenden County, an Arkansas State Police preliminary report said.

A 45-year-old man driving in the westbound lane near West Memphis was injured when Martin's Ford Taurus struck the front of the man's Ford Focus, the report said.

Martin was killed in the crash.

Just before 5 p.m. Thursday, Hot Springs passenger William J. Meyers, 47, died after a vehicle crossed into the path of southbound traffic on Arkansas 7, the 4700 block of Central Avenue, and struck the Kia Soul he was riding in, a report said.

Another passenger and the driver of the Kia were injured in the crash, as was the 30-year-old man driving the oncoming Chevrolet Suburban, troopers reported.

Road conditions were clear and dry at the time of both crashes.

Metro on 08/04/2019