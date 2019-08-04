Sports calendar

BASEBALL

AUG. 17 Arkansas State Fall Tryout Camp for high school graduates and junior college transfers at Tomlinson Stadium, Jonesboro. Cost $30. 3 p.m.-4 p.m. arkansasstatebaseballcamps.com.

AUG. 24 Arkansas State Fall Prospect Camp for high-school students in grades 9-12 at Tomlinson Stadium, Jonesboro. Cost $125, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. arkansasstatebaseballcamps.com.

AUG. 25 UALR Fall Prospect Camp. High-school students in grades 9-12. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Curran Conway Park, Little Rock. Cost $150. Email cmcurry@ualr.edu, jcaples@ualr.edu, call (501) 519-2452 or visit lrtrojans.com.

GOLF

SEPT. 21-22 Guys and Dolls scramble, Diamondhead Golf Club, Hot Springs. Cash prizes. (501) 262-3745.

NOTE Send additions to this calendar to jhalpern@arkansasonline.com

