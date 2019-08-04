Two-run fourth sinks Travelers

CARDINALS 2, TRAVELERS 1

Julio Rodriguez hit a two-run single in the fourth inning Saturday, giving the Springfield Cardinals the only runs they would need in a 2-1 victory over the Arkansas Travelers in front of 8,512 at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

The Cardinals' victory moved them back to second place in the Texas League's North Division, where they are one game behind the Travelers. Tulsa's 8-0 loss to Northwest Arkansas moved the Drillers to third place in the division, but just 1 1/2 games behind the Travelers.

Irving Lopez started the fourth inning with a single to left field for Springfield. He moved to third when Yariel Gonzalez hit a one-out double to right. Conner Capel struck out looking before Rodriguez gave the Cardinals the lead. Rodriguez moved to second when Zach Kirtley singled through the hole at second base, but Travs starting pitcher Logan Gilbert got Lars Nootbaar to strike out swinging to end the threat.

Arkansas responded with its lone run in the bottom of the fourth inning when Joseph Odom doubled down the left-field line, moved to third on a single by Dom Thompson-Williams and scored on Aaron Knapp's sacrifice fly.

Cal Raleigh and Donnie Walton both hit a double and singled twice for the Travelers, who finished with nine hits. The Cardinals finished with six hits but didn't have a player with more than one.

Springfield right-hander Alex Fagalde (3-1, 1.29 ERA) picked up the victory after spreading six hits over five innings. Gilbert (1-2, 3.80) took the loss after allowing six hits over seven innings.

Today’s game

SPRINGFIELD CARDINALS

AT ARKANSAS TRAVELERS

WHEN 6:10 p.m.

WHERE Dickey-Stephens Park, North Little Rock

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travelers: LH Ricardo Sanchez (6- 8, 4.20 ERA); Cardinals: RH Tommy Parsons (4-2, 4.72)

TICKETS $12 box, $8 reserved, $6 general admission. Add $1 to each price on game day. Gates open one hour before first pitch.

PROMOTIONS $3 discount coupons available at local Edward Food Giant locations. Family Sunday: Families admitted for $10 with a church bulletin. Kids run the bases after the game.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY vs. Springfield, 6:10 p.m.

MONDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.

TUESDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.

WEDNESDAY vs. NW Arkansas, 7:10 p.m.

THURSDAY at Springfield, 7:10 p.m.

FRIDAY at Springfield, 7:10 p.m.

SATURDAY at Springfield, 6:10 p.m.

Sports on 08/04/2019