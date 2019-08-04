ARTBEAT: UALR art teachers show new works at Boswell Mourot

Rick Sikes’ "Internal Landscape #1" is an oil on panel painting that is part of his “Internal Landscapes” series. (Courtesy Boswell Mourot Fine Art)

Two University of Arkansas at Little Rock art teachers tap mystery and whimsy for an engaging exhibition of painting and sculpture at Boswell Mourot Fine Art.

Rick Sikes teaches painting at UALR; his "Internal Landscapes" series taps nature, landscapes in particular, as a reflection or metaphor of the human psyche. The oil on panel works in the series range from representational to abstracted, almost folkloric visions that seem to mirror strong emotions or unresolved issues.

Sculptor Kensuke Yamada, who works in stoneware, says in his artist's statement that he is inspired by "the human gesture: facial expressions, body motion, the darting of a hand or blinking of an eye" which he believes provide "the undercurrent to language."

On the mystical, powerful Internal Landscape #1, Sikes creates a work that can be read several ways. A light at its center may be offering a sense of hope or a way out of confusion and darkness. Or, has the viewer left the light for the darkness of turmoil and uncertainty? The moody, abstracted scene is rife with possibilities.

The series can be appreciated for its haunting beauty and, depending on the viewer, it can be an illuminating journey.

Kensuke Yamada’s whimsical stoneware piece is part of his “Divers” series. (Courtesy Boswell Mourot Fine Art)

Yamada brings human gestures to life in his stoneware pieces, including the "Divers" series on display at the gallery. There is whimsy, perhaps a sense of excitement or dread one can feel just before diving into the water in these appealing figuratives. One, with an inner tube around the waist, sits with hands raised, perhaps responding to the water being too cold. Yamada also brings the same sensibility to a wonderful rabbit donned in a swimsuit and sandals.

These eloquent figures are more meditative and communicative that their outward appearance might suggest. There's a lesson there.

Kensuke Yamada and Rick Sikes, through Saturday, Boswell Mourot Fine Art, 5815 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and by appointment. (501) 664-0030.

'CELESTIAL'

M2 Gallery gets points for creativity for its openings. The gallery's new show, "Celestial," opened July 20 as a daylong event with yoga, tarot readings and all sorts of New Age/astronomical-theme fun. Later that evening, a DJ spun some tunes, giving the gallery a clublike vibe as art lovers and hipsters crowded the SoMA neighborhood gallery to snack, sip and shoot selfies like they were going out of style.

But with all the activities buzzing in the spacious gallery one did not lose sight of what the gathering was all about.

Art.

Several canvases by Elizabeth Weber, including "Kiss the Sky," hang at M2 Gallery as part of its “Celestial” exhibit. (Courtesy Elizabeth Weber)

That was established at the entrance of the gallery with several large works by painter Elizabeth Weber, whose colorful, impressionistic abstracts, including Kiss the Sky and Sentinels were a perfect fit for the show's theme.

Paris (France) resident Marcus McAllister took a more direct approach to the show's theme with two interpretations of the Tarot's Major Arcana. One work was in full color, the other in sepialike tones. Also impressive was photographer Rayna Mackey, whose lensless large format black and white prints were atmospheric and charged with energy. Page of Pentacles was particularly striking.

Rayna Mackey’s "Tarot Series — Page of Pentacles" hangs as part of “Celestial” at M2 Gallery. (Courtesy M2 Gallery)

Ike Garlington's The Conjuring, of a spell-caster, was charming and vibrant. Speaking of conjurers, Neal Harrington's mystical and startling 2014 woodcut Delta Oracle and other works bring a folkloric, rural spin to "Celestial." Siri RajDeva (Lake) presented intriguing watercolors loaded with symbolism and metaphor.

Self-taught artist Melvarue Abraham's colorful palette made Doll Maker irresistible. The African-American and spiritual themes echoed primitive-style predecessors such as Clementine Hunter on several strong canvases, including Young Old Soul.

All in all, "Celestial" just may leave you all starry-eyed.

"Celestial," through Aug. 24, M2 Gallery, 1300 Main St. Hours: noon-5 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and by appointment. (501) 225-6257.

MARK YOUR CALENDAR

Corporate art collections aren't often visible to the public.

The Little Rock law firm of Mitchell, Williams, Selig, Gates & Woodyard has opened its collection for an exhibition at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock's Windgate Center of Art + Design's Brad Cushman Gallery.

"Pairing Collections: Contemporary Art in 1980 Arkansas" will feature 22 selections from the Mitchell Williams corporate collection and 11 from the UALR permanent collection.

Artists whose works are in the Mitchell Williams collection and will be part of the exhibition include Warren Criswell, Dominique Simmons, David Bailin, Reita Miller and Al Allen.

The exhibition opens Aug. 16 and closes Sept. 29. A reception will be held at 5 p.m. Aug. 22 at the gallery.

Windgate Center of Art and Design, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, 2801 S. University Ave. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. (501) 916-5103.

