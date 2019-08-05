1 dead, 1 injured in southwest Arkansas plane crash, authorities say

A small plane crashed near De Queen on Sunday. Photo by Lori Dunn / Texarkana Gazette

Arkansas State Police and the Sevier County sheriff’s office are investigating a fatal plane crash that happened Sunday in a cow pasture near De Queen.

Police were waiting on National Transportation Safety Board officials on Monday morning.

Two men were in the fixed wing multi-engine Cessna that crashed about 4:45 p.m. Sunday in a pasture on private property west of De Queen.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene of the wreck. Another was taken by ambulance to an area hospital in serious condition, officials said.

Authorities declined to release the men’s identities on Monday.

The plane was registered to Hwy 17 Trucking LLC in Lockesburg, according to an FAA registry database.

In a separate FAA report, officials said the crash occurred under unknown circumstances as the plane was on approach.

Residents in the area reportedly heard a plane make sputtering noises shortly before the crash.

Sevier County sheriff's office and fire departments responded to the crash.

Deputies stayed at the crash site Sunday night and Monday morning, protecting the scene.

The location of the crash is less than a mile from the Sevier County Airport.

Information for this article was contributed by Josh Snyder of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.