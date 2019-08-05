Sections
Arkansas convict pleads guilty to threatening federal judges

by The Associated Press | Today at 3:57 p.m. 0comments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Federal prosecutors say an Arkansas convict who claims to be a member of the White Aryan Resistance has pleaded guilty to mailing bomb threats to Tennessee judges.

The U.S. attorney's office said Monday that 32-year-old Patrick Hayden has pleaded guilty to mailing threats to judges and other personnel at the federal courthouse in Memphis.

Letters containing bomb threats were sent to the courthouse from Arkansas prison inmates in March 2018. Prosecutors say Hayden, who is serving a sentence for theft at an east Arkansas prison, acknowledged writing one of the letters.

According to prosecutors, Hayden said the Aryan group chose to mail the letter to Memphis based on the demographics of the city, which is majority black.

Hayden faces up to 10 years in prison at sentencing in November.

