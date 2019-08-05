Man dies after SUV flips over guard rail, submerges in south Arkansas creek, authorities say

This Google Maps screenshot shows the approximate site of a Saturday crash that troopers say killed a Louisiana man.

An 83-year-old Louisiana man died in south Arkansas on Saturday night after his SUV flipped over a guard rail and into a creek, authorities said.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m., east of Junction City and just north of the Louisiana border, according to a preliminary report by the Union County sheriff’s office.

Bobby Smith, of Spearsville, La. was driving a 2011 Ford Escape east on East State Line Road when his vehicle struck a guard rail, rolling over it before becoming submerged in the creek below, the report states.

Authorities said Smith was pronounced dead by the Union County coroner just before 10 p.m.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the wreck, the report states.

Preliminary figures indicate that at least 267 people have died so far on Arkansas roads this year.