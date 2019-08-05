Board studies plan to extend its meetings

Little Rock city directors are considering scheduling more time to talk about policy after a longtime board member raised concerns that the board wasn't doing enough to tackle big-picture issues.

At-large City Director Dean Kumpuris proposed a resolution at last week's agenda meeting that would schedule a "special policy meeting" from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. every other Tuesday, before the board's regular 6 p.m. voting meetings.

In a recent letter to fellow board members, Kumpuris lamented that the board does well assessing individual issues but does a "terrible job" looking into big issues and setting policy.

"As a result, policy is often made on an 'as needed' or 'emergency basis' where we oftentimes do not have the luxury to consider the entire consequences of our actions," he wrote.

Kumpuris, who has served on the city board since 1995, reflected on a budget amendment the board passed in June. He said he agreed with the decision to cut $2.1 million from the city's 2019 budget and voted for the measure but disagreed with the process. He said he felt the decision was made without taking all budgetary facts into account.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. introduced and pushed for the amendment.

Kumpuris said Tuesday that additional scheduled discussion time would help city directors familiarize themselves with resolutions and ordinances in order to take a more active role in setting policy.

"That's what I think we ought to be doing, is to be a policy board," he said.

City employee health insurance, funding for prevention, intervention and treatment programs, the bus system, and a rise in the amount of funding requested for the Pulaski County jail were among the big-picture issues city directors said they wanted to take more time to work on.

Vice Mayor B.J. Wyrick said such time could be advantageous.

"I'm thinking that if we have these discussion periods we would be more prepared for things that come to the board than we've been of late on some things," Wyrick said. "It seems like it might be a good idea."

Ward 6 City Director Doris Wright said she agreed that more policy discussion was needed. But she noted that adding an hour and a half to the board's biweekly voting meetings -- which start at 6 p.m. and sometimes stretch until 10 p.m. -- would be an additional burden, especially for people unable to attend a meeting earlier in the afternoon.

"I just think we can do this during open discussion after we go through the existing agenda," Wright said. "At this point, I would be voting against this."

At-large City Director Joan Adcock suggested scheduling time for open discussion at the end of agenda meetings instead of carving out extra time before voting meetings.

Ward 3's Kathy Webb said she loved the idea of more policy discussion but echoed Wright's concern that a 4 p.m. call time wouldn't be possible for everyone. She suggested the board consider having a retreat, something she read about in a budget document from years earlier.

Scott said Kumpuris' proposal sounded like "the exact same thing" as the board discussing topics at any other meeting.

"I just want to make sure everyone's aware of what you are considering," he said.

In an interview Friday, Scott said he believed it's the board's job to help shape policy as individuals and collectively but didn't feel there was a need to schedule additional time since discussion happens at agenda meetings.

Adcock said Friday she doesn't think a week is enough time to familiarize herself with bigger issues and ask all the questions she wants before voting on certain matters.

"The mayor may feel like those kinds of things are his to take care of," she said. "I think there's lots of policy issues that we should be looking at."

She added that additional discussion time could be used to make sure the city is following its master plans -- visions it has for different areas including prevention, intervention and treatment programs -- and review the results of studies.

Scott said he believes the board hadn't been brought in early enough historically in developing the city's annual budgets and that he plans to begin budget discussions with the board this month.

When asked if he thought there were other issues the board should be more involved in earlier on, he said "not at this time" but noted that he's working on the jail funding issue in consultation with City Manager Bruce Moore and finance director Sara Lenehan.

As far as Kumpuris' criticism of how the budget amendment was passed, the mayor said the process was "public and transparent."

"Everyone's entitled to their own opinion," Scott said.

Ken Richardson of Ward 2 asked Kumpuris, whose letter he praised, why he wanted to do this now after all his time on the board.

"What in the 20-plus years, what makes this point in time the magical, majestical moment for us to have this approach?" Richardson asked.

"It's reflection on what we do and don't do. It's reflection on what our job is. It's admission, I thought I was not doing that job," Kumpuris responded. "We never sit down as a board and talk about all the issues together and how to make it better."

Kumpuris said Tuesday he would bring the matter up for discussion this week. A majority vote from the city board is required to add the proposed resolution to the agenda this month.

Metro on 08/05/2019