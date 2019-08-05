Bomb report prompts evacuations at ASU buildings; 'all clear' issued, officials say

FILE - The Donald W. Reynolds Center for Health Sciences at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro. - Photo by Arkansas State University

Officials at Arkansas State University have issued an "all clear" after a report of a bomb prompted an evacuation of three buildings on the school's Jonesboro campus Monday morning.

The university wrote a tweet notifying students the College of Nursing and Health Professions buildings were cleared at about 12:15 p.m. Normal campus operations will resume, officials said.

Arkansas State University received the third-party report of a bomb at its nursing school roughly between 9 and 10 a.m., said Bill Smith, associate vice chancellor for marketing and communications at the university.

Emergency officials convened and decided to evacuate the Donald W. Reynolds Center for Health Sciences, Eugene Smith Hall and the Nursing buildings.

Smith said there were no students inside the buildings and fewer faculty members than normal at the time of the evacuations due to summer commencement on Friday.

“This week is typically a week in which there are not many people on campus at all,” he said.