County: Jail glut from law, funding

HOT SPRINGS -- Strategies to ease crowding that closed the Garland County jail to new male arrestees for 10 days last month were being discussed as early as July 2018, according to materials The Sentinel-Record obtained through an Arkansas Freedom of Information Act request.

The request sought pertinent emails and other correspondence from jail administrators and supervisors, Sheriff Mike McCormick and Undersheriff Jason Lawrence going back to last July. No emails or correspondence from McCormick were included in materials the county provided nor was any information indicating his correspondence had been reviewed for relevance to the request.

Conversations among the jail staff, the county's internal and external legal counsel and an elected official expressed concern that crowding might violate inmates' constitutional rights since courts have ruled that prisoners are entitled to a minimum standard of living under the Eighth Amendment's prohibition of cruel and unusual punishment.

The jail's prisoner counts swelled to more than 400 in June, according to population reports. The maximum that the jail can safely staff is 365, according to an email Lt. Shawn Stapleton sent Chief Deputy of Corrections Steven Elrod last month. That total doesn't include the F unit, which holds about 20 women as part of the Arkansas Department of Correction's 309 work release program for state prisoners. The women work in the jail's kitchen.

Elrod told District 6 Justice of the Peace Ray Owen Jr. in a Sept. 26 email that two female inmates had to be held in the booking area because all 68 beds in the women's unit were occupied.

The jail has been closed to new female arrestees since February. One woman has to be released for every new one booked into the lockup. That policy was temporarily extended to the male population last month.

"Every day inmates are housed in booking, we violate their inmate rights," Elrod told County Attorney John Howard in a Jan. 25 email.

The email said five women were being held in booking. In an Oct. 5 email to the staff, Elrod said booking had been "paralyzed" a day earlier when 21 women were being held in the intake area.

Elrod told Owen that a recent state audit recommended opening another housing unit, which Elrod said could be done using reimbursement funds that the county receives for holding state inmates. The roughly $500,000 in annual reimbursement payments goes into the county's general fund rather than the jail fund.

Emails noted how the Criminal Justice Efficiency and Safety Act has put a strain on the jail.

The 2017 law allows the state parole and probation agency to punish parolees for technical parole violations -- such as failed drug screens or missed meetings with parole officers -- by placing them in a state lockup for up to 180 days. However, most of those violators serve their punishment time in county jails.

Garland County jail officials said the number of violators serving 90-day punishments is contributing to jail crowding, taking up as much as 20% of bed space.

Capt. Ron Halverson, the jail's security director, told staff members in a June 27 email that parole violators can't be released without the approval of their parole officers, even if their stay has exceeded the 90-day punishment time.

An email that attorney Mike Rainwater, counsel for the Association of Arkansas Counties Risk Management Fund, sent Ansley last July recommended keeping the jail full with county inmates to limit space for technical violators.

"Fundamentally, you've got to squeeze the state out," said Rainwater. "It will take some time. You do that by keeping your jail full of who you want in there. Then you tell the state you have no room."

In an Oct. 3 email, County Attorney John Howard asked the Association of Arkansas Counties to rally help for the crowded Garland County.

"The Garland County detention facility has now reached crisis level, at 100 percent capacity," Howard said, telling the association that no counties had responded to a request to take its inmates.

"We are looking at closing the jail. ... Would you mind putting out another feeler to the other counties to see if any of them have room for inmates[?] We're trying to reduce our population by at least 20 today."

Two weeks later, Elrod emailed the jail staff about an increase in prisoner assaults and the growing frequency of reports about items being fashioned into weapons.

The situation had not abated by June despite efforts to manage it. Among those efforts was Davis issuing a county court order last year that accelerated early release under the meritorious good time policy adopted in 2015.

Inmates serving misdemeanor sentences can earn one day of time served for every day of manual labor for the state, city or county. A 10-day reduction for every 30 days served was the previous calculation.

Elrod emailed the staff last August that Division 2 District Court Judge Ralph Ohm started allowing defendants to receive the two-for-one credit, even if sentencing orders stipulated otherwise. District court also stopped allowing people to serve sentences on weekends, as Elrod indicated in a Nov. 1 email to the court staff that the program was causing new arrestees to be turned away.

Citations in lieu of confinement were issued to arrestees at the suggestion of the Association of Arkansas Counties. The state's rules of criminal procedure allow the ranking officer on duty at the jail to issue a citation to people arrested on misdemeanor charges. Citations can be issued for felony arrests with the prosecuting attorney's consent.

The association told the county that state law allows it to release inmates early if crowding jeopardizes the prisoners' constitutional rights.

Halverson detailed the policy for releasing new female arrestees in an April 3 email to the staff. They are held a minimum of 12 hours, with the hope that they can post bond in that time. If not, they are released after listing their contact information and signing an agreement to comply with the orders of the court.

The agreement states that they are subject to rearrest if they violate the law after release or if bed space becomes available.

"It should be noted that our primary goal is to have them bond out and not be released (under the inmate population management statute)," Halverson said. "There should be no discussion about the possibility of early release prior to 12 hours."

In an email last month, Elrod told Halverson to apply the policy to male arrestees.

Even with those efforts to manage the lockup population, the inmate count continued to rise. A June 11 email from Lt. Chris McFee to administrators signaled the temporary closure of male housing units a month later.

"Is there a plan of action for our inmate population?" he said. "We are at a point where it is becoming unmanageable. We have exhausted all property bins. We're running out of mats and other supplies. We're having difficulty enforcing rules due to limited spacing for confinements. I'm at the point where I will have to triage the arrestees, both male and female, if we continue to receive inmates through the night."

