Jefferson County fires jail workers after the escape of 'extremely dangerous' inmates

The Jefferson County sheriff's office announced Monday the firing of a jail supervisor and deputy jailer, following the short-lived escape of two "extremely dangerous" detainees last week.

Wesley Gullett, 30, and Christopher Sanderson, 34, are believed to have escaped from the W.C. “Dub” Brassell Adult Detention Center between 8:30 p.m. on Monday, July 29, and 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, a news release states.

Gullett was apprehended early Thursday morning by Chief David Dalrymple with the Dover Marshal’s Office near the Ozark National Forest, according to authorities.

Sanderson was apprehended around 12 hours later by Arkansas State Police and U.S. Marshals after authorities set up a perimeter in the Ozark National Forest. Sanderson surrendered in a dehydrated state and was taken to the hospital for treatment, authorities said.

In the release, Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. said search efforts would have been successful sooner had the supervisor and jailer followed protocol as it relates to conducting cell checks and immediately reporting issues.

The termination action cites inefficiency and substandard work performance, the release states. The two employees, whose names were not released Monday, can appeal the termination decision to the sheriff within 10 days.

The 316-bed detention center was built in 2007.