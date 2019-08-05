Little Rock gathering, set for Tuesday, to remember victims of weekend mass shootings

The Little Rock affiliate of the national Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America is hosting a Community Evening of Action on Tuesday in response to recent mass shootings and daily gun violence in America.

The event will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church, 4823 Woodlawn Drive in Little Rock.

Participants at the event — which is free to the public and intended to be kid-friendly — will remember the victims and survivors of gun violence and then plan how the Little Rock community can honor the victims and survivors with action.