Police Beat

LR man arrested after chase, crash

A Little Rock man who, police say, drove a stolen blue Pontiac into another vehicle while speeding away from officers was charged with six counts after his arrest Saturday night.

North Little Rock police arrested Jarrien Yusuf, 20. Officers saw a car traveling in the wrong lane on Maple Street, which then passed a patrol car and drove onto West Seventh Street, according to an arrest report.

"As the driver passed [the officer] he had a surprised look on his face," according to the report.

When the officer started to follow and turned on the lights and sirens briefly, the car sped up, and didn't stop at a stop sign at Cypress and Seventh streets, slamming into the side of another vehicle. The occupants had to be cut out of the car and suffered serious injuries, according to the report.

The Pontiac's driver then tried to open his car door and leave on foot, but officers arrested him about 10:40 p.m., the report says.

When officers searched the driver, identified as Yusuf, they said they found a "marijuana cigarette" in his pocket. They also found a loaded handgun in the back of the car, which the car's owner told police did not belong to him. Yusuf was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center for knee pain after the crash.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree battery, theft of property, fleeing, carrying certain prohibited weapons and drug possession, according to the report. He was being held in the Pulaski County jail as of Sunday night.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock]

3 kids left in car; Camden mom held

Little Rock police arrested a 27-year-old woman Saturday who, officers said, left her children in a car while she shoplifted at Target, 420 S. University.

Store employees watching for theft told police they stopped and detained Victoria Feazell of Camden about 4 p.m. Saturday. Before police arrived, she told the employees she needed to get her children out of her parked car, according to an arrest report.

Officers went to the store and took Feazell in for further investigation. She was later charged with three felony counts of endangering the welfare of a minor and one misdemeanor count of theft of property, according to the report.

She was being held in the Pulaski County jail on Sunday night, according to the online inmate roster.

Metro on 08/05/2019