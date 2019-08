A Missouri man was arrested early Saturday morning after 10 pounds of marijuana were found in his vehicle, authorities said.

Deputies with the Randolph County sheriff's department conducted a traffic stop on Daniel Head, 20, on Arkansas 115 near Pocahontas. Head was arrested on suspicion of DWI and possession of approximately 10 pounds of marijuana, a news release said.

Head was being held in the Randolph County jail, awaiting a probable cause hearing.