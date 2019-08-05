PACKERS

WR Nelson to retire

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Veteran wide receiver Jordy Nelson is retiring as a member of the Green Bay Packers.

Nelson, 34, played in Green Bay from 2008-2017, winning a Super Bowl with the Packers before spending last season with the Oakland Raiders.

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst said Sunday that Nelson had informed the team of his decision. A news conference was planned for Tuesday.

Nelson had 550 receptions and 69 touchdown catches in his 10 seasons in Green Bay. He made the Pro Bowl in 2014, missed the 2015 season with a knee injury and was named the 2016 Comeback Player of the Year.

The Packers selected Nelson in the second round (36th overall) of the 2008 draft out of Kansas State. He played in 136 regular-season games, including 88 starts, for Green Bay.

Nelson led the Packers with nine receptions for 140 yards and a touchdown in Green Bay's 31-25 Super Bowl victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2011.

He played in 15 games for Oakland last year, finishing with 63 receptions for 739 yards and three TDs.

BRONCOS

RB Riddick signed

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Free agent running back Theo Riddick has signed with the Denver Broncos following his surprising release from the Detroit Lions last month.

The pass-catching back with 285 catches over six seasons in Detroit provides new Denver offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello with another valuable target for QB Joe Flacco.

Riddick was second on the Lions last season with 61 catches for 384 yards. He also rushed for 171 yards on 40 carries.

Since entering the NFL in 2013 as a sixth-round pick out of Notre Dame, Riddick ranks among the league leaders by a running back in TD receptions (14-second) and catches (third) and his 2,238 receiving yards rank fourth.

In Denver, Riddick joins a backfield that features second-year pros Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman.

The Broncos also placed defensive lineman Billy Winn (arm) on injured reserve Sunday.

TEXANS

Foreman released

HOUSTON -- Running back D'Onta Foreman has been released by the Houston Texans.

Foreman, who was a third-round pick in 2017, appeared in just one game last season after rupturing his Achilles tendon late in his rookie year.

The Doak Walker Award winner played 10 games including one start as a rookie, finishing with 78 carries for 327 yards and two touchdowns.

The move leaves the Texans with very little experience at running back behind starter Lamar Miller, which could have them looking to sign a player to compete to back him up.

Also Sunday, the team signed linebacker Gimel President after he was waived by the Titans earlier this week. It's his second stint with the Texans after he appeared in four games for them in 2017.

JAGUARS

Ngakoue in camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Yannick Ngakoue's holdout failed to land him a new contract.

The standout pass rusher reported to the Jacksonville Jaguars' training camp Sunday following an 11-day absence and appears ready to play out his rookie deal.

Ngakoue is entering the final year of a $3.84 million contract. He's due to make $2.025 million this fall -- far less than other top playmakers at his position. He is also facing $528,650 in fines from skipping a three-day minicamp in June and nearly two weeks of camp.

Ngakoue had been seeking more than $20 million a year, but the Jaguars seemingly don't consider him a complete or elite defensive end. Jacksonville also selected Ngakoue's potential replacement, Josh Allen from Kentucky, with the seventh overall pick in the NFL draft and is expected to make Jalen Ramsey the league's highest-paid cornerback next year.

Ngakoue has made it clear via social media that he's willing to bet on himself in 2019.

Jordy Nelson

