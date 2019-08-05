Northeast Arkansas man pistol-whipped during home invasion, authorities say

A Northeast Arkansas man was taken to the hospital after a gunman pistol-whipped him during a robbery at his home Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers with the Jonesboro Police Department said they were dispatched to the 200 block of E. Cherry Avenue in reference to a robbery.

The victim told officers he had just returned home when he noticed the couch cushions had been tossed around and the dresser drawers had been rummaged through. The victim said he was carrying a bed frame to a back bedroom when he heard the woman with him scream. When the man turned around, he saw a person pointing a gun at him, authorities said.

The man said the robber demanded all their money. When he told the gunman they didn’t have any cash, the robber hit him on the top of the head with a handgun. He said the robber then took his cellphone before rummaging through his car and leaving the area.

Officers said the victim had a laceration to the top of his scalp and was taken to the hospital.

No suspects were named.