FOOTBALL

Branch dies

Cliff Branch, one of the Raiders' career-leading wide receivers who won three Super Bowls in 14 seasons with the franchise, has died. He was 71. Branch was found dead Saturday in a hotel room in Bullhead City, Ariz., the city's police department said. It said an initial investigation revealed no foul play and that Branch died of natural causes. "Cliff Branch touched the lives of generations of Raiders fans," the Raiders said in a statement on their website. "His loss leaves an eternal void for the Raiders Family, but his kindness and loving nature will be fondly remembered forever." One of the game's top deep threats from 1972 to 1985 in Oakland and Los Angeles, Branch was an All-Pro three consecutive seasons (1974-76) and made four Pro Bowls. He scored 67 touchdowns through the air, leading the NFL in TD receptions in 1974 with 13 and in 1076 with 12. Branch also had a league-high 1,092 yards receiving in 1974. He was a force in the postseason, with 1,289 yards receiving. The Raiders won Super Bowls after the 1976, 1980 and 1983 seasons -- the last one in Los Angeles, where the franchise moved in 1982 after protracted court fights before returning to the Bay Area in 1995. In 1983, Branch tied the NFL record with a 99-yard touchdown catch in a regular-season game. He stands third among Raiders pass catchers in yards receiving with 8,685, trailing Tim Brown and Fred Biletnikoff -- both Hall of Famers. Branch was a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004 and 2010.

TENNIS

Kyrgios, Pegula win

Nick Kyrgios overcame a bothersome back and used two of his 18 aces to close things out Sunday, edging No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) to win the Citi Open at Washington, D.C., for his second title of the year. There were zero break points for Kyrgios or Medvedev all match. The difference came down to Kyrgios' superior play in the two tiebreakers. The 24-year-old Australian used his big serve -- reaching 140 mph in the second set -- to get past Medvedev. Jessica Pegula, a 25-year-old American ranked 79th, picked up the biggest win of her professional tennis career by beating Camila Giorgi of Italy 6-2, 6-2. Pegula had a 4-8 record and hadn't reached the quarterfinals anywhere this season until winning five consecutive matches at Washington's hard-court tournament. Injuries to her ankle, knee and hip have slowed her progress.

GOLF

Blair prevails

Zac Blair won the Ellie Mae Classic at Hayward, Calif., to wrap up a PGA Tour card for next season. Blair closed with a 3-under 67 for a one-stroke victory over Brandon Crick. Blair jumped from 31st to 10th in the standings, with the top 25 after the regular-season finale next week earning PGA Tour cards. The 28-year-old former BYU player finished at 17-under 263 for his first Korn Ferry Tour title. Crick shot a 68. He went from 155th to 62nd in the season standings. Maverick McNealy (69) was third at 15 under. He also locked up a tour card, going from 28th to 20th. Ethan Tracy (Arkansas Razorbacks) was tied for fourth. He was 14 under after a final-round 68. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) was tied for 23rd at 9 under after a 68.

MOTOR SPORTS

Hamilton extends lead

Lewis Hamilton overtook Max Verstappen near the end of the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday to earn his 81st Formula One race victory and extend his championship lead. The Mercedes driver is now only 10 wins behind seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher's record of 91. Mercedes made a strategic gamble with about 20 laps to go to bring Hamilton in for a second tire change, while Red Bull decided to keep Verstappen out on track in the hope he could defend on a difficult track for overtaking. It proved a Mercedes masterstroke. The much quicker tires helped Hamilton swallow up Verstappen's 20-second lead and he finally got past the Red Bull on lap 67 of 70, having failed to overtake him several times earlier in the race. Sebastian Vettel finished behind Verstappen in third place for Ferrari ahead of teammate Charles Leclerc and McLaren's Carlos Sainz Jr. Verstappen held his lead from pole position under pressure from Hamilton and his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas heading into Turn 1. But it was Hamilton who ended on top to clinch a seventh career win in Hungary.

Force's 150th win

John Force raced to his record-extending 150th Funny Car victory on Sunday in the NHRA Northwest Nationals at Kent, Wash. Force, 70, won for the first time since the Colorado event last year, beating Ron Capps in the final with a 3.971-second run at 320.58 mph in the Peak Auto Lighting Chevrolet. The 16-time season champion won for the ninth time at Pacific Raceways. Force's first career victory came June 28, 1987, in Montreal -- exactly 700 Funny Car races ago. Austin Prock won in Top Fuel, and Matt Hartford topped the Pro Stock field.

OLYMPICS

U.S. tops Argentina

The U.S. women's volleyball team has secured its berth to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, beating Argentina in straight sets Sunday at a Tokyo Women's Volleyball Qualification Tournament. Coach Karch Kiraly's third-ranked Americans went unbeaten in Pool C of qualifying this weekend, rallying from a set down and again from a 2-1 deficit Saturday night to beat 16th-ranked Bulgaria before a 25-22, 25-17, 25-13 victory over No. 11 Argentina. The U.S. has never won an Olympic gold medal, capturing bronze in the Rio Games three years ago. Now the Americans have qualified a year out -- a different path than during the last Olympic cycle when they had to win a second qualifying event in January 2016 at Lincoln, Neb., after missing out with two losses at the 2015 World Cup in Japan as just the top two teams from that event secured bids then to Rio. This deep U.S. squad has some familiar Olympic veterans with a mix of young players. The Americans beat No. 23 Kazakhstan in straight sets Friday. Sunday's match was delayed about 30 minutes by a power outage in the arena.

BASEBALL

Hicks on 10-day IL

Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a flexor strain in his right elbow, the latest blow to an injury-ravaged team leading the AL East by a wide margin. After getting hurt on a throw Saturday night, Hicks had an MRI on Sunday and New York considered the results good news because the team feared he had a torn ligament that could require season-ending Tommy John surgery. Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said Hicks won't throw for a week to 10 days, but the club is optimistic he'll return this season -- although it was too soon to project a timeframe. Hicks became the 16th player on the Yankees' current injured list, joining a pair of slugging first basemen who just went down: Edwin Encarnacion broke his right wrist when he was hit by a pitch Saturday, and Luke Voit has a sports hernia.

SWIMMING

Lochte wins 200 IM

Ryan Lochte won the 200-meter individual medley at the U.S. national championships at Stanford, Calif., on Sunday. The 12-time Olympic medalist touched in 1 minute, 57.76 seconds -- 1.07 ahead of runner-up Shaine Casas -- to earn his first national title since 2014. It was the lone victory and only final of the five-day meet for Lochte, who turned 35 a day earlier. He finished 37th in the 200 freestyle preliminaries, fourth in the C final of the 100 butterfly, and scratched the B final of the 100 backstroke. Lochte was competing for the first time since the recent end of a 14-month suspension for receiving an infusion of vitamin B-12 above the allowable limit. Madisyn Cox won the women's 200 IM in 2:10.00 to go with her earlier victory in the 200 breaststroke. Ally McHugh won the 1,500 free in 16:05.98. She won the 400 free earlier. Erika Brown took the 50 free in 24.71 seconds. Ryan Held won the men's 50 free in 21.87. Bobby Finke won the 800 free in 7:47.58 to add to his earlier title in the 400 IM.

GOLF

Poston wins Wyndham, 1st PGA Tour title

GREENSBORO, N.C. — J.T. Poston won the Wyndham Championship on Sunday for his first PGA Tour title, shooting an 8-under 62 for a one-stroke victory.

Poston tied Henrik Stenson’s 2-year-old tournament record at 22-under 258. He became the first player since Lee Trevino in 1974 to win a 72-hole stroke-play event on tour without any bogeys or worse.

The native North Carolinian began his round three strokes back, took the lead for good with a birdie on the par-5 15th hole, then finished with three consecutive pars to earn $1,116,000 and 500 FedEx Cup points at the regular-season finale.

Webb Simpson was at 21 under after a 65. Byeong Hun An, who held or shared the lead after each of the first three rounds, three-putted the 18th for a bogey and a 67 to finish two shots back. Trying to force a playoff with a birdie, he nearly holed a 60-footer but had it run well past.

Poston closed the gap with An — the third-round leader — with three birdies and an eagle on the front nine.

Then came the key hole: No. 15. Poston took possession of the lead with a birdie on that hole after placing a bunker chip 6 feet from the flagstick. Simpson earned his seventh top-10 finish at this tournament since 2010, and climbed to No. 9 on the playoff points list, earning $550,000 in bonus money as part of the inaugural Wyndham Rewards Top 10 program. Paul Casey finished eighth on the points list and earned $600,000.

The other annual subplot at Sedgefield focused on the players on the playoff bubble. Two players who began the tournament outside the top 125 — No. 129 Patton Kizzire and No. 134 Andrew Landry (Arkansas Razorbacks) — played their way into the field for The Northern Trust next week in New Jersey. An average of 2.7 players played their way into the top 125 in this tournament’s previous dozen years as the tour’s final pre-playoff event.

Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) was tied for 72nd at 5 under after a 75.

