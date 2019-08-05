Offensive lineman likes what he found

Before University of Arkansas freshman offensive lineman Dylan Rathcke showed up for his first visit to Fayetteville, he had no clue what he would find in the Natural State.

Rathcke and his parents traveled from their hometown of Baton Rouge for an unofficial visit for the Vanderbilt game on Oct. 27.

Dylan Rathcke at a glance CLASS Freshman POSITION Offensive lineman HEIGHT/WEIGHT 6-5, 290 pounds HOMETOWN Baton Rouge HIGH SCHOOL University Lab AGE 19 (born March 8, 2000) NOTEWORTHY ESPN three-star prospect, Tom Lemming three-star prospect. … Named All-USA Louisiana first team as a junior. … Had a 305-pound bench press, 475 squat, 275 power clean, 33.5-inch vertical jump and 4.42 seconds in the shuttle prior to reporting to Arkansas. … Recruited by offensive line coach Dustin Fry. … Chose Arkansas over Kentucky, Louisville, Colorado State, Tulane and others.

"I had never been to Arkansas before," Rathcke said. "I knew nothing about it."

Rathcke, 6-5, 290 pounds, 5.27 seconds in the 40-yard dash of University Lab High School, received a scholarship offer from the Hogs during his visit. He eventually picked the Hogs over offers from schools such as Kentucky, Louisville, Colorado State, Tulane and others Nov. 7, less than two weeks after his visit.

He didn't get much help from his neighbors when trying to learn about Arkansas.

"I had never heard a word about Arkansas ever before," Rathcke said. "A lot of people I talk to down here in Louisiana really don't know anything about Arkansas, which is very surprising to me because it's so close, but not many people know much about it. I didn't have any thoughts before. I had a blank slate."

Coming from a city that's less than 100 feet in elevation, the Rathckes drove through the Boston Mountains before arriving in Fayetteville, which has an elevation of approximately 1,400 feet.

"On the way there, it started to get more and more beautiful," Rathcke said. "I just didn't know anything before, so I was so surprised, and then we got up there and everybody was so nice. The town was great."

Once they arrived on campus, Coach Chad Morris, offensive line coach Dustin Fry and others made them feel at home.

"They were just a great group of people," Rathcke said. "It just felt like a family environment. That was probably the number one thing that sold us. Everyone was just a big family.

"Everyone there was just so genuine, and they felt like caring people. They were just so inviting and just made it feel like we weren't on a recruiting trip. It was like we were visiting friends and family."

During the recruiting process, Rathcke visited schools such as LSU, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and several others. After each trip, he and his parents, Erik and Jennifer, and sister, Morgan, would discuss each school.

"Whenever we would go on recruiting trips to a school, we would talk about the school when we got into the car on the way home," Rathcke said. "We would go to some places, and my sister and I would like it a lot and our parents weren't really comfortable with it.

"Arkansas was the first place everybody felt was perfect. I think they felt that way because of the whole family environment and just the feeling that no matter what happens, I'll be taken care of."

Before reporting to Fayetteville for the first summer session, Rathcke was debating what to study. He was encouraged by the number of Fortune 500 companies in the area.

"All of the connections with Walmart and Tyson and all the other companies, I'm deciding if I want to go into engineering or business, so I really saw there were very good options there," Rathcke said.

Rathcke helped his high school win state titles his junior and senior years, and he finished his career on a 27-game winning streak. University Lab offensive line coach David Neubauer knew early Rathcke had a chance to play on the collegiate level.

"He came here in the eighth grade, and right off you could see the size and the length, and you thought this kid has a shot," Neubauer said.

He went on to start as a junior and senior. Neubauer attributes some of that to Rathcke being a sponge for information as a freshman and sophomore.

"He was my shadow. Wherever I went on the sideline, he was right behind ready to go with helmet strapped up right behind me," Neubauer said.

Rathcke understands a redshirt year is probably ahead of him.

"I would always love to get up there and play, but I do realize that's not something that happens a lot," Rathcke said. "But mostly I want to focus on getting the routine down and learn the playbook and just try to be my best at practice and try and get bigger, better, stronger and smarter."

An offensive lineman usually has to spend a lot of time in the weight room before seeing the field in college. Neubauer believes Rathcke's work ethic will serve him well.

"He was always putting in extra work," Neubauer said. "It was always what can I do to get better."

Lab University Coach Andy Martin was the defensive coordinator for the school last season before being promoted.

"I'm not sure he missed a workout in the offseason in all four years he was here," Martin said of Rathcke. "He really, really worked hard to put himself in position to be successful on the field."

