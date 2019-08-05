OL Gatlin to have surgery

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas' improved depth on the offensive line took a blow on the opening day of training camp as redshirt freshman tackle Noah Gatlin suffered a knee injury that will require surgery to repair his right anterior cruciate ligament.

A source with knowledge of the injury confirmed it to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Sunday after a member of the Gatlin family, writing on Facebook late Saturday, asked for prayers in his recovery from a torn ACL and cartilage damage in the knee. Arkansas Coach Chad Morris, who first announced the injury late Friday, is expected to address it again after today's 10:05 a.m. practice, a UA spokesperson said.

Gatlin was injured late in the opening practice Friday night, and was seen in an immobilizing brace on his right leg during Saturday's morning practice.

Gatlin was engaged in a battle for the starting right tackle job with sophomore Dalton Wagner throughout spring and into camp. In his absence on Saturday, redshirt freshman Ryan Winkel took snaps at backup right tackle and walk-on Austin Nix moved into a second-team slot at right guard.

The Razorbacks have altered their practice strategy in camp, going with two large groups of offensive players on two fields in order to maximize their snap counts, largely to help develop a large group of young offensive linemen.

Gatlin played in last year's season opener, then started the next two games against Colorado State and North Texas at left tackle as junior Colton Jackson continued his recovery from a back injury. The 6-7, 302-pounder from Jonesboro wound up playing in four games and was able to retain his redshirt based on a new NCAA rule instituted in 2018.

-- Tom Murphy

Sports on 08/05/2019