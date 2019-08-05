Police: Body of Arkansas man, 48, found in trench

Police are investigating after an Alma man’s body was found in a trench Sunday morning in Northwest Arkansas.

The body of Gene Charles Taylor, 48, was found in a trench across Fayetteville Avenue in downtown Alma, according to Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler.

Taylor was last seen riding a bicycle shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night, authorities said. He was reportedly on his way home.

Authorities said the trench is part of an ongoing storm drain and sewer construction project in the city.

Alma police requested support from state police in the investigation. Special agents of state police’s criminal investigation division have in turn asked the state Crime Lab to determine Taylor’s manner and cause of death.

Agents will meanwhile continue their own investigation into the circumstances that led to Taylor’s death.