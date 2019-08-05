Police: Little Rock woman, 21, faces robbery charge after pulling out worker's hair while trying to steal lingerie

A 21-year-old woman faces robbery and battery charges after she reportedly hit a Little Rock clerk in the face and tried to steal over $500 in lingerie on Sunday, police said.

Officers were dispatched to Seductions, 7300 Cantrell Road, just before 6:30 p.m. and arrested Kennedy Jones at the shop’s door, a Little Rock police report states.

A 39-year-old employee told police that Jones tried to leave with about $530 in lingerie she hadn’t paid for, and that the door automatically locked when the woman passed a security checkpoint, authorities said.

Police said Jones then tried to jump over the shop counter before striking the employee in the face and head, pulling some of the worker's hair out.

Medics at the store treated the employee for minor injuries, the report states.

Jones, of Little Rock, was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where she remained early Monday afternoon on a $20,000 bond, an online jail roster states. She faces one count each of robbery, interfering with a law enforcement officer, obstructing governmental operations and third-degree assault, according to the roster.