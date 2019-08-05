READ TO ME: Simple and pretty ‘Some Days’

TITLE: Some Days

Written by Karen Kaufman Orloff, illustrated by Ziyue Chen (Sterling Children's Books, May), 40 pages, $16.95.

STORY: A girl and a boy experience a host of emotions spread across sometimes satisfying, sometimes exciting, sometimes disappointing and sometimes lonely days. Delicious "chocolate pudding pie days" that flow into exuberant "kites up in the sky days," and "jumping super high days" are followed by "hurt myself somehow days, need my mommy now days, icky ... sticky ... OW! ... days."

Moods aren't labeled "bad," which is helpful. So the sad kids seen having "no kickball for us days" and "feeling all alone days" aren't subtly urged to put on a happy face.

The sentences are rhyming triplets with a regular meter, which is easy to read aloud.

In the closing pages, the girl becomes the star, with the boy included as her companion. She appears alone on the final page for the "learning to me days."

Illustrator Ziyue (say it "Zzz yuair") Chen provides clean, not-confusing illustrations in which facial expressions are easy to read. That complements the simple text by Karen Kaufman Orloff, who has written 11 books, including the similarly virtuous and rhyming Miles of Smiles and Goodnight, Little Bot.

It's a useful, pretty book.

— Celia Storey

