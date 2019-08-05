Sanchez allows run, Travs hold off Cards

Dom Thompson-Williams hit a two-run double in the fourth inning, leading the Arkansas Travelers to a 3-2 victory over the Springfield Cardinals on Sunday at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.
The double by Thompson-Williams scored Luis Liberato and Cal Raleigh to give the Travelers a 2-0 lead.
The Cardinals cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Rayder Ascanio hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Conner Capel.
The Travs tacked on another run in the eighth when Aaron Knapp hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Liberato, who along with Thompson-Williams finished with two hits.
Springfield saw its comeback attempt come up short after Capel scored on a force-out in the ninth inning to cut the Travs' lead to 3-2.
Arkansas starter Ricardo Sanchez (7-8) earned the victory after allowing 1 run on 3 hits over 7 innings.
Cardinals starter Tommy Parsons (4-3) took the loss, allowing 2 runs and 6 hits over 42/3 innings.
sprngfld AB R H BI ARKANSAS AB R H BI
Carlson, cf 4 0 0 0 Walton, ss 4 0 1 0
Lopez, 2b 3 0 2 0 Cowan, 2b 3 0 0 0
Gonzalez, 3b 4 0 0 1 Lewis, dh 4 0 1 0
O'Keefe, c 3 0 0 0 Raleigh, c 3 1 1 0
Mieses, lf 3 0 0 0 Liberato, cf 3 2 2 0
Montero, dh 3 0 0 0 Odom, 1b 4 0 1 0
Kirtley, 1b 3 0 0 0 T-Williams, cf 4 0 2 2
Capel, rf 3 2 2 0 Knapp, rf 3 0 1 1
Ascanio, ss 1 0 0 1 Jones, 3b 4 0 1 0
TOTALS 27 2 4 2 totals 32 3 10 3
Springfield 000 001 001 -- 2 4 0
Arkansas 000 200 01x -- 3 10 0
DP -- Springfield 1, Arkansas 3. LOB -- Springfield 2, Arkansas 9. 2B -- Liberato, Thompson-Williams. 3B -- Capel. SF -- Ascanio, Knapp. SB -- Knapp.
SPRINGFIELD IP H R ER BB SO
Parsons L, 4-3 42/3 6 2 2 2 7
Osnowitz 2 1 0 0 1 2
Dobzanski 2/3 3 1 1 0 1
Patterson 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
ARKANSAs IP H R ER BB SO
Sanchez W, 7-8 7 3 1 1 1 3
Mills 11/3 1 1 1 1 1
Warren S, 14 2/3 0 0 0 0 0
WP -- Osnowitz. HBP -- by Mills (Lopez). Umpires -- Home: Barrett; First: Poncsak; Third: Walsh. Time -- 2:50. Attendance -- 3,471.
