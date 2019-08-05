OPPORTUNITIES: Little Rock Marathon’s security summit is open to all event planners

The Little Rock Marathon will host its third annual Little Rock Event Security Summit on Aug. 13 at War Memorial Stadium.

A one-day conference designed to inform event operators about security hazards — from terrorists to intoxicated knuckleheads — the summit is open to large and small event organizers, venue operators, city officials and public safety officials in central Arkansas.

The theme will be "Work Your Plan." Topics will include drafting a venue security plan, practicing it, and being prepared to implement it, in part by building relationships with authorities and first responders before you need them.

The day will begin with registration at 9:30 a.m. After opening remarks, security topics will be covered in panel discussions until lunch at 12:30 p.m. Panels will resume at 1, and the summit will close at 3.

"We look forward to getting together with other event producers and facility operators to share best practices and learn from each other," said Gina Pharis, co-executive director of the Little Rock Marathon. "We think that we have a lot of real-life experience and hands-on knowledge that we can share, and hope that others are ready to share their experiences and knowledge as well."

Participants will have time to mingle and to meet vendors that offer event services.

The summit is presented in part by Venue Intelligence of Indiana, whose services include venue threat assessments and layout planning, mobile Wi-Fi and a communications app.

To register, visit littlerockmarathon.com and click on the Event Security Summit link. The cost is $75, which covers conference materials, a box lunch and snacks.

For more information about the conference, contact Mike Garrity, mgarrity@littlerock.gov.

Style on 08/05/2019