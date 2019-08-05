Tyson reports net income of $676M in third quarter

In this Oct. 28, 2009, file photo, a Tyson Foods, Inc., truck is parked at a food warehouse in Little Rock. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

SPRINGDALE — Tyson Foods Inc. on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $676 million.

On a per-share basis, the Springdale, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of $1.84. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.47 per share.

The meat producer posted revenue of $10.89 billion in the period.

Tyson expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.75 to $6.10 per share.

Tyson shares have increased 49% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 17%. The stock has climbed 38% in the last 12 months.