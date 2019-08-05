Woman, 23, shot, injured in Little Rock park, police say

A 23-year-old woman is expected to recover after she was shot at a Little Rock park early Monday, police said.

Authorities received a call just after 1:10 a.m. about a possible shooting at 3101 Boyle Park Road, according to a report by Little Rock police. Dispatchers notified responding officers who were headed to the scene that a shooting victim and two others had left the area and were going to UAMS Medical Center, the report states.

Police met Raven Davis and two other women at the hospital, authorities said. Davis, who had been shot, was treated for injuries that weren’t life threatening, police said. The other women were uninjured.

Little Rock police spokesman Officer Eric Barnes said an acquaintance of Davis is suspected in the shooting, but no arrests had been made Monday afternoon.