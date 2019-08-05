Yankees, Mets still need pitching fixes

Pitcher Marcus Stroman made his first apperance with the New York Mets on Saturday in Pittsburgh. But Bill Madden of the Daily News in New York believes the Mets needed to address their bullpen more at the trade deadline.

It is neither surprising nor consequential that MLB is on pace to shatter by over 600 the single-season home run record of 6,105 set in 2017. By now we have become numbed to the dizzying rate baseballs are flying out of the ballparks.

But as the trade deadline clearly illustrated, it is still pitching, pitching, pitching that is the most coveted commodity in baseball; pitching, pitching, pitching that will still be the difference maker as to which teams will ultimately be facing off in the World Series.

Just about every contending team went into the deadline seeking pitching in one form or another. Beginning with the Red Sox's acquisition of back-end starter Andrew Cashner from the Orioles on July 13, of the 55 trades consummated up to the deadline, 40 of them included 68 different pitchers, and in the frantic last 24 hours a total of 28 pitchers were moved.

The Yankees, their rotation battered in Boston last weekend, went into the deadline with perhaps the biggest need of any team for a starting pitcher and came up empty. The Mets, by contrast, went into the deadline with a wealth of starting pitching and added to it by trading for Marcus Stroman, but did nothing in regard to their bigger need of back-end relief help.

In his talks with other teams about Noah Syndergaard, Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen let it be known he wanted major league players back, in particular a center fielder and a catcher, as well as a starting pitcher. The Padres came the closest to meeting those needs but while the Mets liked catcher Austin Hedges a little, they were not overly impressed with talented but underperforming center fielder Manuel Margot, so those talks stalled.

Van Wagenen's acquisition of Stroman from the Blue Jays was a bit of a shocker until it became obvious he wasn't going to move Syndergaard and was instead focusing on contending both now and next year with a quality, deep rotation. The Yankees, however, did not view Stroman as a difference-making starter, any more than they did Arizona's Robbie Ray, and were not prepared to give up any top prospects for either. Once it became clear the Giants weren't moving Madison Bumgarner, the Yankees' prime target was the Indians' Trevor Bauer. They talked to the Indians about Miguel Andujar and Clint Frazier, but the Indians, with the lightest hitting outfield in baseball, needed two bona fide power hitting outfielders in order to part with Bauer.

As Yankees GM Brian Cashman pointed out, in the end there just wasn't a whole lot of frontline starting pitching to be had at the deadline. The one big fish, Zack Greinke, was never going to approve a deal to the Yankees, but credit Astros owner Jim Crane for giving the go-ahead to his GM, Jeff Luhnow, to take on $53 million of Greinke's contract, and give Luhnow credit for holding firm and still being able to make the deal without including either of his top two prospects, outfielder Kyle Tucker or righty starter Forrest Whitley.

The aggressive Astros were without question the biggest winners at the deadline, especially since no one else was able to adequately address their primary needs. The Braves, with both starting pitching and closer issues, failed to land a starter but did fill the latter need with Shane Greene from the Tigers and to a much lesser extent, Mark Melancon from the Giants. The Nationals, while warily monitoring Max Scherzer's back issue, also had major bullpen problems and were only able to address them by adding depth, but not so much quality in lefty Roenis Elias and righty Daniel Hudson from the Blue Jays and righty Hunter Strickland from Seattle. "These aren't the sexiest names in the trade market," Nats GM Mike Rizzo conceded.

As for the biggest losers, you'd have to say the Dodgers and the Red Sox for different reasons. The Dodgers may have the best overall team in baseball but they know they aren't going to win the World Series with Kenley Jansen as their primary closer. And yet, with more trade chips than almost any team, they (like everyone else) were unable to work a deal for any of the potential difference-making closers.

In the Red Sox's case, Dealin' Dave Dombrowski, normally one of the most pro-active GMs, especially at the deadline, was kind of hand-cuffed. The Red Sox, as much as the Yankees and Rays in the AL East, needed pitching, starters and relievers. Dombrowski thought he'd improved his rotation with the addition of Cashner. But he's so far been horrible (1-3, 7.33 ERA) and, with the Red Sox continuing to flounder, Dombrowski had to ask himself whether it was worth it to sacrifice more prospects on a so-so reliever on the outside chance of securing a wild card. Combined with the fact the Red Sox have scant wiggle room for again going over the highest level of the competitive balance tax threshold, it's understandable why Dombrowski, much to the dismay of Red Sox Nation, opted to stand pat.

