2 county jailers fired over escape of 2 men

The Jefferson County sheriff's office announced Monday the firing of a jail supervisor and deputy jailer over the escape of two detainees last week.

Wesley Gullett, 30, and Christopher Sanderson, 34, are believed to have escaped from the county jail sometime over an eight-hour period July 29-30, a news release states.

Gullett was apprehended early Thursday morning and Sanderson was apprehended about 12 hours later.

In the release, Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. said an unnamed supervisor and jailer have been fired.

The search effort to find Gullett and Sanderson would have been successful sooner had the two followed protocol in conducting cell checks and immediately reporting issues, he said.

The termination order cites inefficiency and substandard work performance, according to the news release. The two employees can appeal the termination decision to the sheriff within 10 days.

Metro on 08/06/2019