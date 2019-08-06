Sections
Alma man's body is found in trench

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:28 a.m. 0comments

Police are investigating after an Alma man's body was found in a trench Sunday morning in Northwest Arkansas.

The body of Gene Charles Taylor, 48, was found in a trench across Fayetteville Avenue in downtown Alma, according to Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler.

Taylor was last seen riding a bicycle shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, authorities said.

Authorities said the trench is part of an ongoing storm drain and sewer construction project in the city.

Alma police requested support from state police in the investigation. Special agents of state police's criminal investigation division have in turn asked the state Crime Laboratory to determine Taylor's cause of death.

Metro on 08/06/2019

Print Headline: Alma man's body is found in trench

