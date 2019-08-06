Sections
Arkansas governor says state needs hate crime law

by The Associated Press | Today at 1:28 p.m. 5comments
story.lead_photo.caption Gov. Asa Hutchinson is shown in this file photo. - Photo by Staton Breidenthal

Arkansas' governor says the state should have harsher penalties for people convicted of targeting others because of their race, ethnicity or religion, calling for the measure in the wake of two mass shootings that include one in Texas being investigated as a possible hate crime.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson told a group of sheriffs on Tuesday that he wants to end the state's distinction as one of only four without a hate crimes law. Hutchinson later said he would support the measure also including enhanced penalties for people targeted for their sexual orientation or gender identity.

The Republican says he wants to build broad support for the measure before taking it before the Legislature, which will meet next year for a session focused primarily on the state budget.

