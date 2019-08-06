Boy, 16, reportedly grazed by bullet in Little Rock, police say

A 16-year-old boy was reportedly grazed by a bullet in Little Rock on Monday afternoon, police said.

The teen told officers, who were called to Baptist Health Medical Center in North Little Rock on Tuesday just after midnight, that the bullet struck him at about 2 p.m. the previous day, a report by the Little Rock Police Department states.

The 16-year-old said he was walking on South Woodrow Street between Interstate 630 and 12th Street when he heard three to four gunshots, according to the report.

Police said the teen reportedly ran home without seeing who fired the shot and, upon arriving, discovered blood on his pants. The teen told authorities a woman he described as his aunt brought him to the hospital when his calf began to swell.

Authorities said the department didn’t receive any shots fired calls or ShotSpotter notifications that matched the teen’s description of the shooting that reportedly grazed his leg. Officers were also not immediately able to find the scene of the shooting.

No suspects were named and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.