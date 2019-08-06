Sheriff's deputy fatally shoots man in Northwest Arkansas, authorities say

FILE - Benton County Sheriff's Office vehicles are shown in this June 10, 2016, file photo. NWA Democrat-Gazette/JASON IVESTER

A Benton County sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man after responding to a report of an attempted suicide on Monday night, authorities said.

Deputies were dispatched to 14689 Frisco Springs Road in Lowell in response to a call about an attempted suicide by firearm shortly before 10:30 p.m., a news release from the sheriff’s office states.

According to the release, deputies met 56-year-old Derrick Davidson. During the encounter, "shots were fired by deputies which resulted in the death of Davidson," authorities wrote.

The release did not include further details about why the deputies opened fire.

The Arkansas State Police is investigating the shooting as the sheriff’s office conducts an internal investigation, authorities said.

According to the sheriff’s office, one deputy is on administrative leave until further notice, per agency policy.

