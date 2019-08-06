Four people killed in weekend crashes on state's roads

Four people were killed in traffic crashes over the weekend, according to Arkansas State Police reports.

Lee Hardy, 64, of Monroe was killed when his 2002 Ford Windstar crossed the centerline on U.S. 79 at the White River Bridge in Clarendon and hit a 2014 Freightliner head on, according to a preliminary fatality report. The driver of the Freightliner was not identified in the report.

An unidentified child was killed when the 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe she was riding in was struck by a car that had failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Kalamazoo Road and Old Military Road in Paris at 1:45 p.m. Sunday, according to a State Police report.

According to the report, Robert Hood, 29, and Ashley Hood, 25, both of Paris, and two unidentified children were hurt in the crash. The report did not identify the driver of the 2004 Ford Mustang that ran the stop sign.

[RELATED: Click here for full coverage of fatal wrecks in Arkansas]

Roshton Roberts, 27, of Fulton was killed at 12:49 a.m. Sunday when his 2009 Lincoln MKZ ran into the back of a 2012 Chevrolet Impala on Interstate 30 in Hempstead County, according to a state police report. After striking the Impala, Roberts' car ran off the roadway and struck a tree, the report said.

Bobby Smith, 83, of Spearsville, La., died when his 2011 Ford Escape struck a bridge guard rail on East State Line Road east of Junction City, flipped over the guard rail and became submerged in a creek at 8:55 p.m. Saturday, a state police report said.

Metro on 08/06/2019