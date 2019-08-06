PHOTO: Guards find drugs, cellphones in hole dug in cell wall at east Arkansas prison

Correctional officers found a hole containing contraband inside a Cummins cell on Wednesday, officials said. - Photo by Arkansas Department of Correction

Correctional officers at an Arkansas prison recovered cellphones, chargers and methamphetamine hidden inside the wall of a cell last week, officials said Tuesday.

The contraband was found in a hole carved by inmates in a two-person cell in the Cummins Unit on Wednesday, said Dina Tyler, a spokeswoman for the Arkansas Department of Correction.

A Facebook post by the department said the hole contained three cell phones, three chargers and 1.5 ounces of meth.

Wednesday’s discovery is just part of a “constant battle” to intercept contraband when it enters the state’s prisons, according to Tyler.

On Thursday, the department reported on its Facebook page that correctional officers at its Wrightsville unit found K-2, meth and cocaine hidden in the insulation of an air vent inside a bathroom, as well as inside a fire alarm.

“When you lock people up who don’t want to be there and who are used to dealing and having things on the outside, that’s what they want to do and have on the inside,” Tyler said. “And that’s a problem.”

One of the biggest contraband issues the department faces is with cellphones. In 2018, the Department of Correction confiscated more than 1,600 of them.

Tyler said that people sometimes suggest that inmates use the phones because they want to talk to their families without paying to use the prisons’ call system. But she said many inmates use the cellphones to prevent surveillance by authorities and to acquire contraband or, sometimes, carry out escapes, she said.

“Cellphones are a security risk, big-time,” Tyler said.

Tyler said prisons across the country face a similar problem.

Officers are constantly on the lookout for places within prisons where illicit goods might be stashed. Tyler said they must practice constant vigilance.

“The officers are going to keep doing all they can,” she said. “We stop a lot of it, but we do not get all of it. Nobody does.”