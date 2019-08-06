• Wendy Alberty, 49, an off-duty bus driver riding as a passenger, was charged with unlawful restraint and other counts after police pulled over a bus in Union, Conn., when a trapped passenger called police to report that a female driver had locked her in a luggage compartment.

• Angie West, 37, faces a first-degree murder charge after authorities said she accompanied two men who tried to steal copper from a radio station transmitter in Sand Springs, Okla., resulting in one man being electrocuted and the second man being severely shocked.

• Lance Baymon, 39, described by Chicago police as a parolee with identity theft and credit card scam convictions, was arrested on charges that he masqueraded as a ride-share driver to steal more than $24,000 from at least four people after gaining access to their bank cards.

• Tyrin Evans, 20, of New Orleans, who authorities said was hospitalized after crashing his vehicle into a utility pole while fleeing from Louisiana state troopers, was arrested on human trafficking, drug and other charges after police reported finding an underage girl who fled from the car at the time of the crash.

• Andrew Grant, an alderman in Canton, Miss., who was one of five people accused of trying to influence voters in the city's 2017 municipal election, resigned from the City Council after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit voter fraud.

• Angela Nichole Mayo, 28, accused of shooting a female co-worker as the victim worked on an assembly line at a factory that makes seats for a Mercedes-Benz plant, was arrested on a murder charge, said sheriff's deputies in Tuscaloosa County, Ala.

• Daniel Atwell, 24, of Bartley, W.Va., faces a sexual-assault count and Sherry Kirk was charged with attempt to kill or injure by poison after a pregnant 15-year-old girl told police that her aunt forced her to drink turpentine in an attempt to end her pregnancy, authorities said.

• Malik Davis, 23, who pleaded guilty to obstructing justice in 2017 by dumping the body of an 18-year-old woman, who had overdosed, into a trash can to be taken to a landfill, was sentenced to 10 years of hard labor, Louisiana prosecutors said.

• Mike Berard, a beach safety captain, said a man in his early 50s was the third person to be bitten by a shark in two days at New Smyrna Beach, Fla., with the shark causing "minor lacerations" when it bit his right foot as he stood in knee-deep water.

