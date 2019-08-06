Teen faces attempted murder charge in stabbing of woman in central Arkansas

A 19-year-old Saline County man faces an attempted capital murder charge in the stabbing of a woman Saturday in central Arkansas, police said.

Officers responded just after 2:30 a.m. to 2011 Oak Hill Road in Bryant and found a woman bleeding from severe wounds to her arms and neck, according to a news release by the Bryant Police Department.

Police found Levi Carrion of Bryant in the bathroom and took him into custody, the release states.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries, police said.

Sgt. Todd Crowson, spokesman for the department, said Tuesday morning that he did not know the victim’s condition.

Carrion was transported to Saline Memorial Hospital and treated for self-inflicted injuries before he was transported to the Saline County jail, authorities said.

He faces one count of criminal attempt to commit capital murder and remained in the jail on Tuesday morning, according to an online jail roster. His bond was set at $500,000.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. No information on a motive was released.